Hunters New Gadgets

CHARLESTON WV, (WOWK)---Hunters are cleaning their guns and dusting off their blaze orange.. but they're also breaking out the newest hunting gadgets. And for Marketing director for the hunting store Cabela's Eric Davis says this new wave of technology is really helping advance the way hunters, hunt.

"technology has come so far with this side of it. Guns are pretty much the old reliable caliber but this side of it has made finding the deer, it's still challenging I'm not saying it made it easier but it has definitely given us the advantage of finding that trophy buck," Davis.

From ways to track a deer, to the ability to block your scent before hunting, technology is making gun buck season more precise than ever before, and some are happy to see it come, like hunter B.T. Roberts. "it's helped me as far as a hunter to know that if i have a big mature buck on camera then ill hold out and make sure i wont kill a young deer because i know that there is a bigger buck roaming my property," Roberts.

As for others... they say they can do without, like experienced hunter William Hoff. "I'm just an old style hunter. i don't do tree stands, i don't do blinds, i just slip through the woods," Hoff.

And as an experienced hunter, Hoff says these new gadgets are just that-- gadgets and he prefers the old fashion way of hunting. "the way i know is what i stick to and it's always been successful for me so I'll continue to do it," added Hoff.

And while the guns for the hunting season haven't changed much, these new technologies make for an easier process for hunting. "so now i can have my trail pictures sent to me and I'm long distance so it's hard for me to get to my farm to see what's going on so it sends those to me twice a day and it's a great technology and i really really like it," said Roberts.

Aaliyah Brown 13 News, Working for You.





