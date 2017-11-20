Louisa Man Dies in Crash Monday Morning - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Louisa Man Dies in Crash Monday Morning

Posted:

Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office are looking into a fatal crash that happened Monday morning. 

According to a news release, Sheriff Garrett Roberts said 82-year-old Louisa native, James Marcum, died after his car crashed into a tree-trimming truck. 

The crash happened on Route 3 and left traffic at a standstill. A flagger was working in that area but Marcum did not stop and crashed into the truck. 

