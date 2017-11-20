Multiple Crews Respond To House Fire In Jackson County

Authorities say a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old son in the face while they were hunting.

Multiple crews are responding to a house fire in Jackson County, West Virginia. Dispatchers with Jackson County 911 tells 13 News that the call came shortly before 8:00 p.m. Cottageville, Ripley, and Southern Jackson Fire Departments are responding. No injuries have been reported, but Rt. 21 is closed down in the that area. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's need your help locating a missing man from Kanawha County. Steven Ray Mitchell (35 of Kelly Hill Road) was last seen in the Clendenin area walking into the woods on November 14, 2017. His family has not heard from him or seen him since. He was reported missing to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office last Thursday. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 304-357-0169 or submit a tip on our website at www.kanawhasheriff.us. &nb...

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office says one person died in an early morning fire near the Fayette/Kanawha County line.

Fire crews are battling two house fires on the same road in the Boomer area of Fayette County.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that Huntington police are on the scene of a body found. The body was discovered this morning. They say the body was found near U.S. Equipment on the city's west end. Dispatchers confirm that the body is being investigated as an unattended death. The cause of death is unknown at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene. Huntington Police Department are investigating. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update thi...

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The South Charleston Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying three women. According to police, the women are wanted in relation to an ongoing credit card theft investigation. If you have any information regarding the identity of any of the three woman, you're asked to contact South Charleston Police Department Detective Bureau at 304-744-5951, or submit a tip anonymously by calling 304-744-6521. Stay with 13 News as we co...