Multiple Crews Respond To House Fire In Jackson County

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that Huntington police are on the scene of a body found. The body was discovered this morning. They say the body was found near U.S. Equipment on the city's west end. Dispatchers confirm that the body is being investigated as an unattended death. The cause of death is unknown at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene. Huntington Police Department are investigating. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update thi...
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office says one person died in an early morning fire near the Fayette/Kanawha County line.
A gas leak was reported at a natural gas company in Raleigh County Tuesday morning.
Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office are looking into a fatal crash that happened Monday morning. According to a news release, Sheriff Garrett Roberts said 82-year-old Louisa native, James Marcum, died after his car crashed into a tree-trimming truck. The crash happened on Route 3 and left traffic at a standstill. A flagger was working in that area but Marcum did not stop and crashed into the truck.
A young child, a teenager, and two adults died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside a home in West Virginia.
Authorities say a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old son in the face while they were hunting.
A 10-year-old boy is dead after a tragic accident on a swing set authorities said.
A woman was hit by a vehicle Saturday evening in Huntington.
Multiple departments responded to a structure fire call in the vicinity of Central Avenue and Green Valley Drive.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Fire crews are battling two house fires on the same road in the Boomer area of Fayette County.
Fire crews are battling two house fires on the same road in the Boomer area of Fayette County.
Almost a year and a half after deadly floods hit West Virginia, some folks have fallen through the cracks. Homes, roads and bridge still need renovations, and there just aren't enough volunteers to go around. But, Monday Senator Joe Manchin toured a Clay County home where the West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, or VOAD, has stepped in to help.
