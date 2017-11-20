MISSING: Police Search For Missing Kanawha County Man

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing woman from Boyd County. According to a release form the Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg Emergency Management, 71-year-old Sandra Brown, of Catlettsburg, KY is missing. Brown is described as 4'10" tall and weighs 125 pounds with brown eyes, and shoulder length blonde hair. She was last seen at Grandview Manor in Catlettsburg around 11 p.m. Sunday. It is crucial she is located as soon as possible. If ...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies with the Logan County Sheriff's Department are searching for a missing woman out of Logan County. Kelsey Renee Grimmett, 25, is described as a white female, with brown hair, brown eyes, roughly 5' 5" in height, and weighing approximately 125 lbs. She has a tattoo on her left arm of a frog. Grimmett was reported missing Thursday, September 28th, 2017, by her father who told police it had been more than a week since he had contact with her...
The Bangor Police Department said they located a missing Morgantown teen Thursday in Bangor Maine.
A West Virginia University student that was reported missing has been found.
A woman has been reported missing from Fairmont and may be in extreme danger, according to West Virginia State Police.
Joe Ranson Jr. has been found safe and healthy at a friend’s camp in the Bergoo area of Webster County.
The West Virginia State Police Department is searching for a missing teenager from Morgantown. Chandler Ray Lenhart, 17, was last seen in a dark colored Dodge Neon with an African American male near Eastgate Manor on February 14 around 9 p.m. He is described as 5'11, 179 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. According to family members, he was last seen wearing a blue Nike sweatshirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. Anyone with information is asked to contact state po...
Cabell County Sheriff Tom McComas tells 13 News that a missing woman's body has been found in Cabell County. The woman was reported missing last night in Lincoln County. At approximately 1:30 p.m. this afternoon, someone called 911 on Hickory Ridge between Enslow and Salt Rock in Cabell County saying that they found a body. The body was determined to be the missing woman from Lincoln County. The cause of death has not been determined.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Authorities say a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old son in the face while they were hunting.
A 10-year-old boy is dead after a tragic accident on a swing set authorities said.
A young child, a teenager, and two adults died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside a home in West Virginia.
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office says one person died in an early morning fire near the Fayette/Kanawha County line.
Fire crews are battling two house fires on the same road in the Boomer area of Fayette County.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that Huntington police are on the scene of a body found. The body was discovered this morning. They say the body was found near U.S. Equipment on the city's west end. Dispatchers confirm that the body is being investigated as an unattended death. The cause of death is unknown at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene. Huntington Police Department are investigating. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update thi...
Almost a year and a half after deadly floods hit West Virginia, some folks have fallen through the cracks. Homes, roads and bridge still need renovations, and there just aren't enough volunteers to go around. But, Monday Senator Joe Manchin toured a Clay County home where the West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, or VOAD, has stepped in to help.
