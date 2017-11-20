MISSING: Police Search For Missing Kanawha County Man

Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's need your help locating a missing man from Kanawha County.

Steven Ray Mitchell (35 of Kelly Hill Road) was last seen in the Clendenin area walking into the woods on November 14, 2017.

His family has not heard from him or seen him since.

He was reported missing to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office last Thursday.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 304-357-0169 or submit a tip on our website at www.kanawhasheriff.us. Tips can also be emailed to tips@kanawhasheriff.us.