MISSING: Police Search For Missing Kanawha County Man

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's need your help locating a missing man from Kanawha County.

Steven Ray Mitchell (35 of Kelly Hill Road) was last seen in the Clendenin area walking into the woods on November 14, 2017.

His family has not heard from him or seen him since.

He was reported missing to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office last Thursday.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 304-357-0169 or submit a tip on our website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.  Tips can also be emailed to tips@kanawhasheriff.us

    SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenager from South Charleston. Deputies say that Brooke Naomi Mallory, 15, was last seen on November 10th, 2017. She is described as 5’8” tall, approximately 150 pounds with tattoos that include “Bernice” and a rose on her left arm, and “Fear no Evil” on her right arm.   Her family has not had any contact with Mallory since she went missing. Police...
    Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's need your help locating a missing man from Kanawha County. Steven Ray Mitchell (35 of Kelly Hill Road) was last seen in the Clendenin area walking into the woods on November 14, 2017. His family has not heard from him or seen him since. He was reported missing to the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office last Thursday. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 304-357-0169 or submit a tip on our website at www.kanawhasheriff.us. &nb...
    BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A Golden Alert has been issued for a missing woman from Boyd County. According to a release form the Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg Emergency Management, 71-year-old Sandra Brown, of Catlettsburg, KY is missing. Brown is described as 4'10" tall and weighs 125 pounds with brown eyes, and shoulder length blonde hair.  She was last seen at Grandview Manor in Catlettsburg around 11 p.m. Sunday. It is crucial she is located as soon as possible. If ...

    Authorities say a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old son in the face while they were hunting.

    A 10-year-old boy is dead after a tragic accident on a swing set authorities said.

    Multiple crews are responding to a house fire in Jackson County, West Virginia. Dispatchers with Jackson County 911 tells 13 News that the call came shortly before 8:00 p.m. Cottageville, Ripley, and Southern Jackson Fire Departments are responding. No injuries have been reported, but Rt. 21 is closed down in the that area. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
