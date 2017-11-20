A Father And Son Bond Through Hunting As They Carry On A Family - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

A Father And Son Bond Through Hunting As They Carry On A Family Tradition

Posted: Updated:

Many families are hitting the woods this week as gun-buck season kicks off. It's an activity that is steeped deep in tradition in the mountain state.  We caught up with one father and son who say to them, hunting is much more than just a sport.

Scott Bird was 6 years old when he started hunting with his family.

“It was a time that we all spent together,” said Scott. “That was probably the best of my childhood memories. That was something that I always looked forward to.” 

Now he looks forward to creating those memories with his son.

“This was a Christmas present I got for Matthew,” Scott said. “It’s a Thompson Center Venture.” 

“It’s really easy to shoot and it doesn't have much kick so that’s good for kids,” Matthew said. “I think sometimes speaking from experience, you will get scared of the gun if it kicks back too hard.”

Now the next generation of Scott's family is getting to learn about the sport. 

“Doing the scouting, he is starting to show me things that I showed him,” Scott exclaimed. “The deer sign, I know he is catching on.”

“When deer get their horns, they have sort of a velvety texture to them so they rub the trees with their antlers to get all of the velvety stuff off,” said Scott.

But the most important lesson this dad is teaching his son is about hunting and gun safety.

“At home we always treat it like it’s loaded,” Matthew said. “In the event that it is, no one gets hurt. So we always point it down, never look down the barrel, never point it at you and never play around with it because guns are not toys.” 

“I think especially now with all of the violent video games that now it becomes a game,” Scott added. “Matthew has seen what this weapon will do. So, I think it’s a little more real to him than someone who has never handled a gun.”

Scott says he wants his son to grow up enjoying the experience surrounding the hunt as much as he did.

“If I take my son, I will take my blind and we will hunt out of it,” Scott said. 

“He would let me play on the iPad and we also had a heater so we would stay warm,” Matthew said. “I would fall asleep and he would watch for the deer and wake me up whenever he saw one.”

“I think he was about 6 or 7 when he harvested his first deer,” Scott exclaimed. “That was probably the highlight of my hunting career for him to be successful.”

Matthew remembers a more humorous side of the experience.

“My dad bought this trailer thing that you haul deer with,” Matthew chuckled. “He gets it loaded and he starts pulling it up the hill and it collapses.”  

“It’s a good story, haha,” laughed Scott.

And now, they can begin creating new stories this season.

“Just getting to spend that time with him, I hope he has some great memories of the woods like I did,” Scott concluded.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • CBS fires Charlie Rose after misconduct claims

    CBS fires Charlie Rose after misconduct claims

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 12:40 PM EST2017-11-21 17:40:43 GMT

    CBS News has fired Charlie Rose after several women accused the veteran newsman of sexual misconduct.

    CBS News has fired Charlie Rose after several women accused the veteran newsman of sexual misconduct.

  • Bojangles bringing its restaurants to Ohio

    Bojangles bringing its restaurants to Ohio

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 9:22 AM EST2017-11-21 14:22:57 GMT

    A popular Southern-inspired fast food restaurant is looking to bring its fried chicken to the Buckeye state.

    A popular Southern-inspired fast food restaurant is looking to bring its fried chicken to the Buckeye state.

  • Arrest Made In Lawrence County Double Murder

    Arrest Made In Lawrence County Double Murder

    Monday, November 20 2017 10:57 PM EST2017-11-21 03:57:18 GMT
    One person is behind bars after two different shootings in eastern Kentucky today. Kentucky State Police tells 13 News that 2 people were shot in different locations along Yellow Creek Road in Lawrence County. Mary Evans-Smith and Randy Belvins were shot and killed in two different homes on Monday. Elden Shannon Muncy, age 21 has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.  
    One person is behind bars after two different shootings in eastern Kentucky today. Kentucky State Police tells 13 News that 2 people were shot in different locations along Yellow Creek Road in Lawrence County. Mary Evans-Smith and Randy Belvins were shot and killed in two different homes on Monday. Elden Shannon Muncy, age 21 has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.  
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Hunter accidentally shoots 11-year-old son in face

    Hunter accidentally shoots 11-year-old son in face

    Monday, November 20 2017 2:25 PM EST2017-11-20 19:25:50 GMT

    Authorities say a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old son in the face while they were hunting.

    Authorities say a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old son in the face while they were hunting.

  • 10-year-old dies in tragic accident on park swing set

    10-year-old dies in tragic accident on park swing set

    Monday, November 20 2017 9:13 AM EST2017-11-20 14:13:07 GMT

    A 10-year-old boy is dead after a tragic accident on a swing set authorities said.

    A 10-year-old boy is dead after a tragic accident on a swing set authorities said.

  • Multiple Crews Respond To House Fire In Jackson County

    Multiple Crews Respond To House Fire In Jackson County

    Monday, November 20 2017 8:28 PM EST2017-11-21 01:28:12 GMT
    Multiple crews are responding to a house fire in Jackson County, West Virginia. Dispatchers with Jackson County 911 tells 13 News that the call came shortly before 8:00 p.m. Cottageville, Ripley, and Southern Jackson Fire Departments are responding. No injuries have been reported, but Rt. 21 is closed down in the that area. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    Multiple crews are responding to a house fire in Jackson County, West Virginia. Dispatchers with Jackson County 911 tells 13 News that the call came shortly before 8:00 p.m. Cottageville, Ripley, and Southern Jackson Fire Departments are responding. No injuries have been reported, but Rt. 21 is closed down in the that area. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.