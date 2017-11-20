Arrest Made In Lawrence County Double Murder

One person is behind bars after two different shootings in eastern Kentucky today.

Kentucky State Police tells 13 News that 2 people were shot in different locations along Yellow Creek Road in Lawrence County.

Mary Evans-Smith and Randy Belvins were shot and killed in two different homes on Monday.

Elden Shannon Muncy, age 21 has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder.

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

