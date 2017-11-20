Flooded Homeowner Gets New Bridge

CLAY COUNTY, WV- Almost a year and a half after deadly floods hit West Virginia, some folks have fallen through the cracks. Homes, roads and bridge still need renovations, and there just aren't enough volunteers to go around. But, Monday Senator Joe Manchin toured a Clay County home where the West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, or VOAD, has stepped in to help.

13 News first introduced you to Clinton Nichols about six months ago. His bridge was washed out in the 2016 floods and while he was working to repair it, an accident kept him off his feet. Now WV VOAD and Mennonite volunteers are making sure this year, it's a happy Thanksgiving.

"You talk about thanksgiving- yeah I've got a thanksgiving," Clinton Nichols told 13 News.

Nicholas has a lot to be thankful for. He survived the historic 2016 floods, and this week, WV VOAD is helping to finally get his bridge repaired.

"So many propane tanks, buildings, cars, everything came down there and just kept on until it finally knocked it out," Nichols said explaining how his bridge got washed out June 23rd, 2016. Since cleaning up from the flood, the 72-year old welded support beams on the bridge. But he had to stop work after breaking his hip. Now volunteers hope to have the project done by Thanksgiving.

"I tell them I'm going to sleep on there the night they get that concrete poured- it's been so long. We've had to walk across it, and every time the creek goes up we're kind of stranded," Nichols added.

WV VOAD said this is what they do- leveraging volunteers with FEMA, state and donated dollars to make sure no one falls through the cracks.

"Going across the creek to get the mail, such a simple task that most of us take for granted, is wiped away in an instant. To be able to restore that- it's overwhelming," Benjamin Cisco, Operations Officer of WV VOAD told 13 News.

But more volunteers are still desperately needed. Mennonite Disaster Service has been on the ground since the flooding, rebuilding 40 houses and 39 bridges.

"Well our theme is to restore hope," Rodney Burkholder of the Mennonite Disaster Service explained.

As for projects still left, Senator Manchin said he's working to get more federal dollars into the state.

"It doesn't got far enough, it just doesn't, and we just got devastated, more so then what people really knew. And FEMA recognized that, so we were able to tie into some other dollars of other disasters that happened," Senator Joe Manchin told 13 News.

If you would like to volunteer or donate to the WV VOAD click here.