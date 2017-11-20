Flooded Homeowner Gets New Bridge

Almost a year and a half after deadly floods hit West Virginia, some folks have fallen through the cracks. Homes, roads and bridge still need renovations, and there just aren't enough volunteers to go around. But, Monday Senator Joe Manchin toured a Clay County home where the West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster, or VOAD, has stepped in to help.
A schools superintendent in West Virginia says his school system is missing out on about $570,000 as a result of not having flood insurance on a portion of a high school when it was damaged in 2016.
It's been more than a year since historic flood waters killed 23 West Virginians and destroyed millions of dollars worth of property. Now a legislative committee is meeting with both federal and state agencies to start planning ways to better protect residents in the future.
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced a construction company to work on a new bridge to replace the Camp Creek Bridge in Clay County.
An emotional night in what could be the last graduation at Richwood High School. Parents, teachers and neighbors packed a gymnasium, renovated by Jim Justice after the June flooding. The 2017 Lumberjacks overcame more than just final exams to get to graduation day. But amidst the excitement was the palpable tension between the city of Richwood and the Nicholas County Board of Education over replacing flooded schools.
Parents are angry in Richwood after several children came home sick after helping moving equipment and taking classes in new modular classrooms. Video sent to 13 News shows Richwood High School students wearing breathing masks as they move band gear into new modular classrooms earlier this week. One student said the masks were needed because of strong fumes in the pods.
The family of a woman found dead last month is taking time to remember their loved one taken too soon. It would have been Crystal Young's 21st birthday Saturday, but the young woman was found shot to death on the corner of Pacific Street and Garrison Avenue on October 25th. Police are investigating her death as a homicide, but no arrests have been made. Young's family says they just want justice in Crystal's death.
K-9 search and rescue teams put on a live demonstrations at the Kanawha County Public Library Saturday. Kids and parents got to see first hand how man's best friend trains for rescue operations in the state. They also got to meet Soot- the 2012 American Humane Association's Hero Dog Award winner. Families learned basic survival skills in case of an emergency.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and this week the YWCA is celebrating a Week Without Violence. This comes as dozens of women accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault. As survivors are empowered to their story online, the YWCA hosted a rally on Kanawha Blvd in Charleston, to raise awareness for the cause. 1 in 4 women, and 1 in 5 men in West Virginia are victims of domestic violence.
Our Chief Political Reporter, Mark Curtis, tried on some heels for a good cause last night.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
There is a new light coming to the city of Ashland, Kentucky, and officials couldn't be more excited that the time has finally come.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Authorities say a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old son in the face while they were hunting.
A 10-year-old boy is dead after a tragic accident on a swing set authorities said.
A young child, a teenager, and two adults died from carbon monoxide poisoning inside a home in West Virginia.
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office says one person died in an early morning fire near the Fayette/Kanawha County line.
Fire crews are battling two house fires on the same road in the Boomer area of Fayette County.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that Huntington police are on the scene of a body found. The body was discovered this morning. They say the body was found near U.S. Equipment on the city's west end. Dispatchers confirm that the body is being investigated as an unattended death. The cause of death is unknown at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene. Huntington Police Department are investigating. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update thi...
