Gas leak reported at natural gas company in Raleigh County

EDWIGHT, W. Va. (WVNS) -- A gas leak was reported at a gas company in the Edwight area of Raleigh County Tuesday morning. 

Dispatchers tell our sister station, 59 News, the call about a gas leak at EQT Corporation came in around 8:30 a.m. According to their website, EQT is a natural gas company. 

The Whitesville Fire Department responded to the scene. Dispatchers said the fire department could hear the leak but could not smell gas or get to the leak site because the gas well is located deep in the woods.  The fire department cleared the scene and dispatchers said EQT is responsible to fix the leak. 

At this time it's unknown what caused the leak and how much gas escaped.  59 News has reached out to EQT but has not heard back at this hour. 

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

