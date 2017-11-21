Fire Marshal: One Dead in Dixie Camper Fire

DIXIE, W. Va. (WVNS) - Firefighters are battling a camper fire with an entrapment in the Dixie area near the Fayette/Kanawha County line.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office told our sister station, 59 News, one person died in the early morning fire.

WV State Fire Marshal's Office investigators are headed to the scene of a fatal fire on the Fayette/Kanawha county line. The fire occurred in a camper near the town of Dixie. One person is confirmed dead. No further information at this time — WVState Fire Marshal (@WVFireMarshal) November 21, 2017

Dispatchers say the call came in around 6:40 Tuesday morning at a camper on Rock Camp Road.

Crews are still on scene battling the fire at this hour. Dispatchers said the State Fire Marshal was called to the scene.

Gauley River, Gauley Bridge, and Cedar Grove Fire Departments are at the scene.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.