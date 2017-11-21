Police investigate body found on Huntington west end

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that Huntington police are on the scene where a body was found.

The body was discovered this morning.

They say the body was found near U.S. Equipment on the city's west end.

Dispatchers confirm that the body is being investigated as an unattended death.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.

Huntington Police Department are investigating.

