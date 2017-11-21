Deputy Stuck with Needle During Meth Bust in Vinton County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Deputy Stuck with Needle During Meth Bust in Vinton County

Posted: Updated:
VINTON COUNTY, OH -

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - A deputy has been stuck with a needle after a morning drug bust in Vinton County. 

Sheriff Shawn Justice tells 13 News 28-year-old Joshua Moss, 46-year-old Sherri Haywood, and 21-year-old Caylin Haywood are now facing drug possession charges. 

Deputies got a call Monday morning a man barricaded himself in a bathroom with a gun - claiming several men had got under the home, came up through the floor, and assaulted him.

Deputies checked the home and found Moss' claims were not true.

The sheriff says Moss was under the influence of methamphetamine. Deputies seized guns, paraphernalia, trafficking items, and what appeared to be crystal meth.

It all happened at a home on Carpenter Road in McArthur. 

The Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney's office will review the case to see if there are any additional charges. The three are expected to be in court Tuesday, Nov. 21.  

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • MISSING: Deputies search for missing South Charleston teenager

    MISSING: Deputies search for missing South Charleston teenager

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 1:08 PM EST2017-11-21 18:08:19 GMT
    SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenager from South Charleston. Deputies say that Brooke Naomi Mallory, 15, was last seen on November 10th, 2017. She is described as 5’8” tall, approximately 150 pounds with tattoos that include “Bernice” and a rose on her left arm, and “Fear no Evil” on her right arm.   Her family has not had any contact with Mallory since she went missing. Police...
    SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenager from South Charleston. Deputies say that Brooke Naomi Mallory, 15, was last seen on November 10th, 2017. She is described as 5’8” tall, approximately 150 pounds with tattoos that include “Bernice” and a rose on her left arm, and “Fear no Evil” on her right arm.   Her family has not had any contact with Mallory since she went missing. Police...

  • Law enforcement seeking sexual assault suspect after car found in WV

    Law enforcement seeking sexual assault suspect after car found in WV

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 3:39 PM EST2017-11-21 20:39:40 GMT

    Law enforcement are looking for a man who is charged with raping two girls under the age of 13 after his vehicle was found in West Virginia.

    Law enforcement are looking for a man who is charged with raping two girls under the age of 13 after his vehicle was found in West Virginia.

  • Woman says she found needle tucked in blanket at Putnam County Family Dollar

    Woman says she found needle tucked in blanket at Putnam County Family Dollar

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 6:49 PM EST2017-11-21 23:49:17 GMT

    ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) -  13 News spoke to management at the Eleanor Family Dollar, who informed us that an incident report was filed with Family Dollars Corporate Headquarters. They declined to comment further.  13 News has also reached out to the corporate office for a copy of the incident report.

    ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) -  13 News spoke to management at the Eleanor Family Dollar, who informed us that an incident report was filed with Family Dollars Corporate Headquarters. They declined to comment further.  13 News has also reached out to the corporate office for a copy of the incident report.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.