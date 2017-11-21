Man arrested after children found in home full of trash, animal feces, bugs

A Fayette County man has been arrested in connection with allegations of Gross Child Neglect Creating the Risk of Serious Bodily Injury or Death.
A Fayette County man has been arrested in connection with allegations of Gross Child Neglect Creating the Risk of Serious Bodily Injury or Death.
Deputies with the Boyd County Sheriff's Office have arrested four suspects during an undercover investigation regarding a drug trafficking operation.
Deputies with the Boyd County Sheriff's Office have arrested four suspects during an undercover investigation regarding a drug trafficking operation.
Law enforcement are looking for a man who is charged with raping two girls under the age of 13 after his vehicle was found in West Virginia.
Law enforcement are looking for a man who is charged with raping two girls under the age of 13 after his vehicle was found in West Virginia.
Deputies got a call Monday morning stating a man barricaded himself in a bathroom with a gun - claiming several men had got under the home, came up through the floor, and assaulted him.
Deputies got a call Monday morning stating a man barricaded himself in a bathroom with a gun - claiming several men had got under the home, came up through the floor, and assaulted him.
A Fayette County man is facing two counts of child neglect after investigators said they found two children living in "horrible disarray and filth."
A Fayette County man is facing two counts of child neglect after investigators said they found two children living in "horrible disarray and filth."
A convicted killer in an Ohio prison claims in a federal lawsuit that his civil rights have been violated by the repeated cutting of his dreadlocks.
A convicted killer in an Ohio prison claims in a federal lawsuit that his civil rights have been violated by the repeated cutting of his dreadlocks.
A West Virginia man is facing several charges after he allegedly sexually abused a 10-year-old girl and then led troopers on a chase when they tried to arrest him.
A West Virginia man is facing several charges after he allegedly sexually abused a 10-year-old girl and then led troopers on a chase when they tried to arrest him.
An Ohio businessman says he engaged in a wild shootout following an attempted robbery at his cellphone store.
An Ohio businessman says he engaged in a wild shootout following an attempted robbery at his cellphone store.
“The Manson case, to this day, remains one of the most chilling in crime history...”
“The Manson case, to this day, remains one of the most chilling in crime history...”
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Law enforcement are looking for a man who is charged with raping two girls under the age of 13 after his vehicle was found in West Virginia.
Law enforcement are looking for a man who is charged with raping two girls under the age of 13 after his vehicle was found in West Virginia.
ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) - 13 News spoke to management at the Eleanor Family Dollar, who informed us that an incident report was filed with Family Dollars Corporate Headquarters. They declined to comment further. 13 News has also reached out to the corporate office for a copy of the incident report.
ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) - 13 News spoke to management at the Eleanor Family Dollar, who informed us that an incident report was filed with Family Dollars Corporate Headquarters. They declined to comment further. 13 News has also reached out to the corporate office for a copy of the incident report.
Deputies with the Boyd County Sheriff's Office have arrested four suspects during an undercover investigation regarding a drug trafficking operation.
Deputies with the Boyd County Sheriff's Office have arrested four suspects during an undercover investigation regarding a drug trafficking operation.
Authorities say a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old son in the face while they were hunting.
Authorities say a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old son in the face while they were hunting.
(CNN)David Cassidy, the wildly popular '70s heartthrob who shot to fame when he starred and sang in TV's "The Partridge Family," is in critical condition with organ failure.
(CNN)David Cassidy, the wildly popular '70s heartthrob who shot to fame when he starred and sang in TV's "The Partridge Family," is in critical condition with organ failure.
Deputies got a call Monday morning stating a man barricaded himself in a bathroom with a gun - claiming several men had got under the home, came up through the floor, and assaulted him.
Deputies got a call Monday morning stating a man barricaded himself in a bathroom with a gun - claiming several men had got under the home, came up through the floor, and assaulted him.
A Fayette County man is facing two counts of child neglect after investigators said they found two children living in "horrible disarray and filth."
A Fayette County man is facing two counts of child neglect after investigators said they found two children living in "horrible disarray and filth."
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that Huntington police are on the scene of a body found. The body was discovered this morning. They say the body was found near U.S. Equipment on the city's west end. Dispatchers confirm that the body is being investigated as an unattended death. The cause of death is unknown at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene. Huntington Police Department are investigating. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update thi...
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that Huntington police are on the scene of a body found. The body was discovered this morning. They say the body was found near U.S. Equipment on the city's west end. Dispatchers confirm that the body is being investigated as an unattended death. The cause of death is unknown at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene. Huntington Police Department are investigating. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update thi...