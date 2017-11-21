MISSING: Deputies search for missing South Charleston teenager - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

MISSING: Deputies search for missing South Charleston teenager

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenager from South Charleston.

Deputies say that Brooke Naomi Mallory, 15, was last seen on November 10th, 2017.

She is described as 5’8” tall, approximately 150 pounds with tattoos that include “Bernice” and a rose on her left arm, and “Fear no Evil” on her right arm.  

Her family has not had any contact with Mallory since she went missing.

Police say that her phone reportedly had recent activity in the Princeton area.

If you have seen Mallory or have any information regarding her whereabouts, you're urged to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office by phone at 304-357-0169, email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or through our website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.  

