UPDATE: Missing South Charleston Teen Found Safe

UPDATE:

According to Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, Brooke Mallory has been found safe.

The Sheriff's Department would like to thank everyone for their assistance.

ORIGINAL:

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenager from South Charleston.

Deputies say that Brooke Naomi Mallory, 15, was last seen on November 10th, 2017.

She is described as 5’8” tall, approximately 150 pounds with tattoos that include “Bernice” and a rose on her left arm, and “Fear no Evil” on her right arm.  

Her family has not had any contact with Mallory since she went missing.

Police say that her phone reportedly had recent activity in the Princeton area.

If you have seen Mallory or have any information regarding her whereabouts, you're urged to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office by phone at 304-357-0169, email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or through our website at www.kanawhasheriff.us.  

