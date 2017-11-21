Deputies: Man drank beer, laid down in bed with woman after stri - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Deputies: Man drank beer, laid down in bed with woman after string of burglaries

Posted: Updated:

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL (WFLA) — A man is facing charges following a string of burglaries in Pasco County.

Deputies were called to the Griffin Park area on Monday after two burglaries on Bourbon Street. While they were in the area, another report came in about a suspicious person near Kiowa Drive and Cosimo Street.

Responding deputies found 42-year-old Russel Smith and arrested him for the burglaries.

According to the arrest reports, Smith went into two sheds on Bourbon Street and rummaged through them. Smith is also accused of going inside one of those homes and trying to take the couch.

Smith then went to a home on Cosimo Street, where deputies say he took jewelry and credit cards.

The arrest report states Smith then went to a home on Kiowa Street where he drank beer from the refrigerator then laid down in bed with a woman who lives in the home and was taking a nap.

