Law enforcement seeking sexual assault suspect after car found in WV

FRONT ROYAL, VA (WDVM) - The Mountain State Fugitive Task Force officials are helping Front Royal Police in trying to capture a man who allegedly raped and sodomized two young girls, and officials said they need your help.

Front Royal Police said a couple of weeks ago, 57-year-old Mike Haymond allegedly raped and sodomized two girls under the age of 13.

Haymond was interviewed and subsequently charged with four counts of rape and forcible sodomy.

Police said the suspect fled the area before the warrants could be served, however, they said a reward is being offered for information leading to Haymond’s arrest.

Officials said he was driving a black Saturn, and the vehicle was found yesterday near Route 48 in Hardy County, West Virginia. They said the suspect was not located, but Haymond has family and associates in nearby Hampshire County.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Front Royal Police Department at (540) 635-2111 or the Mountain State Fugitive Task Force at (304) 267-7179.