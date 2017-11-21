Law enforcement seeking sexual assault suspect after car found i - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Law enforcement seeking sexual assault suspect after car found in WV

Posted: Updated:

FRONT ROYAL, VA (WDVM) - The Mountain State Fugitive Task Force officials are helping Front Royal Police in trying to capture a man who allegedly raped and sodomized two young girls, and officials said they need your help. 

Front Royal Police said a couple of weeks ago, 57-year-old Mike Haymond allegedly raped and sodomized two girls under the age of 13. 

Haymond was interviewed and subsequently charged with four counts of rape and forcible sodomy.  

Police said the suspect fled the area before the warrants could be served, however, they said a reward is being offered for information leading to Haymond’s arrest.  

Officials said he was driving a black Saturn, and the vehicle was found yesterday near Route 48 in Hardy County, West Virginia. They said the suspect was not located, but Haymond has family and associates in nearby Hampshire County. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Front Royal Police Department at (540) 635-2111 or the Mountain State Fugitive Task Force at (304) 267-7179.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • MISSING: Deputies search for missing South Charleston teenager

    MISSING: Deputies search for missing South Charleston teenager

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 1:08 PM EST2017-11-21 18:08:19 GMT
    SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenager from South Charleston. Deputies say that Brooke Naomi Mallory, 15, was last seen on November 10th, 2017. She is described as 5’8” tall, approximately 150 pounds with tattoos that include “Bernice” and a rose on her left arm, and “Fear no Evil” on her right arm.   Her family has not had any contact with Mallory since she went missing. Police...
    SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenager from South Charleston. Deputies say that Brooke Naomi Mallory, 15, was last seen on November 10th, 2017. She is described as 5’8” tall, approximately 150 pounds with tattoos that include “Bernice” and a rose on her left arm, and “Fear no Evil” on her right arm.   Her family has not had any contact with Mallory since she went missing. Police...

  • Law enforcement seeking sexual assault suspect after car found in WV

    Law enforcement seeking sexual assault suspect after car found in WV

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 3:39 PM EST2017-11-21 20:39:40 GMT

    Law enforcement are looking for a man who is charged with raping two girls under the age of 13 after his vehicle was found in West Virginia.

    Law enforcement are looking for a man who is charged with raping two girls under the age of 13 after his vehicle was found in West Virginia.

  • Woman says she found needle tucked in blanket at Putnam County Family Dollar

    Woman says she found needle tucked in blanket at Putnam County Family Dollar

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 6:49 PM EST2017-11-21 23:49:17 GMT

    ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) -  13 News spoke to management at the Eleanor Family Dollar, who informed us that an incident report was filed with Family Dollars Corporate Headquarters. They declined to comment further.  13 News has also reached out to the corporate office for a copy of the incident report.

    ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) -  13 News spoke to management at the Eleanor Family Dollar, who informed us that an incident report was filed with Family Dollars Corporate Headquarters. They declined to comment further.  13 News has also reached out to the corporate office for a copy of the incident report.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.