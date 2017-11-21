President Trump discounts accusations against Roy Moore

President Donald Trump is discounting accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling voters not to support his "liberal" rival.
President Donald Trump is discounting accusations of sexual misconduct against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, telling voters not to support his "liberal" rival.
President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula.
President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terror amid heightened nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula.
The Ohio Board of Pharmacy has extended hours to apply for medical marijuana dispensary licenses to accommodate a flood of last-minute filings.
The Ohio Board of Pharmacy has extended hours to apply for medical marijuana dispensary licenses to accommodate a flood of last-minute filings.
Ohio Supreme Court justice William O’Neill claimed he had been sexually intimate with 50 women over the past 50 years, including a personal assistant to Senator Bob Taft and a senior adviser to a Progressive Insurance employee.
Ohio Supreme Court justice William O’Neill claimed he had been sexually intimate with 50 women over the past 50 years, including a personal assistant to Senator Bob Taft and a senior adviser to a Progressive Insurance employee.
A group of teachers, public employees and retirees in West Virginia is objecting to proposed health insurance benefits cuts.
A group of teachers, public employees and retirees in West Virginia is objecting to proposed health insurance benefits cuts.
The Ohio Senate has passed legislation that would make it a crime for a doctor to perform an abortion if the fetus might have Down syndrome.
The Ohio Senate has passed legislation that would make it a crime for a doctor to perform an abortion if the fetus might have Down syndrome.
State lawmakers toured the Mined Minds program at the old Clendenin Middle School. The program trains ex-coal miners to become software developers.
State lawmakers toured the Mined Minds program at the old Clendenin Middle School. The program trains ex-coal miners to become software developers.
It's been more than a year since historic flood waters killed 23 West Virginians and destroyed millions of dollars worth of property. Now a legislative committee is meeting with both federal and state agencies to start planning ways to better protect residents in the future.
It's been more than a year since historic flood waters killed 23 West Virginians and destroyed millions of dollars worth of property. Now a legislative committee is meeting with both federal and state agencies to start planning ways to better protect residents in the future.
West Virginia is considering adding employment requirements for roughly 170,000 people covered by Medicaid.
West Virginia is considering adding employment requirements for roughly 170,000 people covered by Medicaid.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Law enforcement are looking for a man who is charged with raping two girls under the age of 13 after his vehicle was found in West Virginia.
Law enforcement are looking for a man who is charged with raping two girls under the age of 13 after his vehicle was found in West Virginia.
ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) - 13 News spoke to management at the Eleanor Family Dollar, who informed us that an incident report was filed with Family Dollars Corporate Headquarters. They declined to comment further. 13 News has also reached out to the corporate office for a copy of the incident report.
ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) - 13 News spoke to management at the Eleanor Family Dollar, who informed us that an incident report was filed with Family Dollars Corporate Headquarters. They declined to comment further. 13 News has also reached out to the corporate office for a copy of the incident report.
Deputies with the Boyd County Sheriff's Office have arrested four suspects during an undercover investigation regarding a drug trafficking operation.
Deputies with the Boyd County Sheriff's Office have arrested four suspects during an undercover investigation regarding a drug trafficking operation.
Authorities say a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old son in the face while they were hunting.
Authorities say a man accidentally shot his 11-year-old son in the face while they were hunting.
(CNN)David Cassidy, the wildly popular '70s heartthrob who shot to fame when he starred and sang in TV's "The Partridge Family," is in critical condition with organ failure.
(CNN)David Cassidy, the wildly popular '70s heartthrob who shot to fame when he starred and sang in TV's "The Partridge Family," is in critical condition with organ failure.
Deputies got a call Monday morning stating a man barricaded himself in a bathroom with a gun - claiming several men had got under the home, came up through the floor, and assaulted him.
Deputies got a call Monday morning stating a man barricaded himself in a bathroom with a gun - claiming several men had got under the home, came up through the floor, and assaulted him.
A Fayette County man is facing two counts of child neglect after investigators said they found two children living in "horrible disarray and filth."
A Fayette County man is facing two counts of child neglect after investigators said they found two children living in "horrible disarray and filth."
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that Huntington police are on the scene of a body found. The body was discovered this morning. They say the body was found near U.S. Equipment on the city's west end. Dispatchers confirm that the body is being investigated as an unattended death. The cause of death is unknown at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene. Huntington Police Department are investigating. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update thi...
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that Huntington police are on the scene of a body found. The body was discovered this morning. They say the body was found near U.S. Equipment on the city's west end. Dispatchers confirm that the body is being investigated as an unattended death. The cause of death is unknown at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene. Huntington Police Department are investigating. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update thi...