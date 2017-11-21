Opposition Surfaces in WV over Tax Reform Bills

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - A dozen public policy advocates from various groups gathered in Charleston, to announce united opposition to the tax reform bills in Congress.

A growing concern among college students is that their student loan interest may no longer be tax deductible.

"Oh, it would definitely affect me a lot. I have quite a bit of student loans I've accumulated. And as someone who's looking towards grad school and eventually getting my Ph.D., that really hits home. It hurts," said Trinity Mullins, a West Virginia State University Student.

And school teachers who buy supplies for their students may also lose that tax deduction.

"How much more can we take, when we are trying to stay in West Virginia; trying to educate the future of West Virginia, our children. And to say, well you can't get a little bit of tax credit for everything that you do," said Christine Campbell, President, of the West Virginia American Fed. Of Teachers.

And the tax deduction for medical expenses may go away, too

"You see parents who did not have health care, who now have it. And we don't need to have them to lose that. It shouldn't just be for the privileged few. It should be for all Americans," said Karen Williams, or the Charleston NAACP and a former Head Start director.

The news conference comes one day after many business and political leaders met to say Tax Reform, will be a job creator.

"They think if they could keep more of their hard-earned money, they would have more to invest in their business and the people who make their business prosper," said Steve Roberts, President, WV Chamber of Commerce.

The U.S. House passed its version of tax reform last week, with the U.S. Senate scheduled to vote this coming week.