4 Arrested After Drug Bust in Ashland

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Deputies with the Boyd County Sheriff's Office have arrested four suspects during an undercover investigation regarding a drug trafficking operation.

Officials conducted an undercover purchase at a residence in the Ashland area.

According to a release, over 50 grams of methamphetamine and a large amount of cash was seized.

Deputies arrested Robert Stewart, 42, on charges of Trafficking with a controlled substance 1st degree, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also arrested were Edgar Eugene Nelson on charges of Trafficking a controlled substance 1st degree, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donna Raines and Robert Steven III were also arrested due to outstanding warrants.

Several more arrests are expected pending the investigation.