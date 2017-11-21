Fayette County Man Arrested for Child Neglect After 50 Bags of Trash Found at Home

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Fayette County man has been arrested in connection with allegations of Gross Child Neglect Creating the Risk of Serious Bodily Injury or Death.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, on Monday, November 20th, at 11 AM Child Protective Services requested the assistance of an officer at their location, in Wriston, West Virginia.

Upon arrival deputies found that the reason for the call was a referral the agency had received.

Deputies and Child Protective Services found approximately 50 bags of trash around the residence, with the largest pile located at the rear of the residence, approximately ten feet high.

After observing this, deputies along with Child Protective Services went inside of the residence, where they found two children under the age of ten.