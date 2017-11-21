Understand Sexual Violence, Getting Help for Victims

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The allegations of sexual misconduct by Charlie Rose shocked the nation. Rose was fired Tuesday afternoon. The flood of reports of sexual harassment and assault has many asking questions.

13 News sat down with experts in sexual violence to unpack tough questions and let victims know what resources are available.

Since the first allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein broke last month, there has been a flood of reports and recounts of sexual violence against men and women across the country. While most have focused on Hollywood stars and movie producers, it's a problem here in the tri-state too.

One in six women in West Virginia have been sexually assaulted, that statistic according to the R.E.A.C.H. program, a rape crisis advocacy group. 13 News sat down with the R.E.A.C.H. program director to understand why sexual violence happens and why many don't report it.

"Let me be very clear, there is no excuse for this alleged behavior. It is systematic and pervasive," Norah O'Donnell said on CBS News This Morning.

O'Donnell and Gayle King addressed reports of now more than 20 women accusing Charlie Rose of unwanted sexual advances.

"What do you say when someone you deeply care about has done something so horrible- how do you wrap your brain around that?" King asked this morning.

Marla Willcox-Eddy said sexual harassment and assault almost always have to do with power- not sex- as perpetrators wield control and intimidation over their victims.

"Especially if it's somebody that is a boss or somebody that has some sort of power over you at work feeling like you have to put up with you, feeling like you can't just go away, you're constantly looking over your shoulder for that person," the R.E.A.C.H. director told 13 News.

When an attack does happen, the R.E.A.C.H. program is there each step of the way, from helping file a report, to getting legal protection in the workplace, to counseling victims through the trauma.

"So if I report it, whether it's my boss or a co-worker or a colleague something like that, then many people are seen as the troublemaker. There is still that lack of understanding, well just stay away from, that's just the way he is," Eddy added.

Now many are finding strength in numbers as more victims come out of the shadows to share their story.

"Finally, maybe our society is finally going to stop their toleration of sexual violence in our culture," Eddy explained.

If a friend or family member confides in you about unwanted sexual advances, R.E.A.C.H. advises you believe the victim, support them, don't press for details, and offer resources, like R.E.A.C.H. that can be accessed 24-7 confidentially at 304-340-3676 or 800-656-HOPE.