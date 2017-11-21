Disney Animation, Pixar Chief John Lasseter Taking Leave Amid “M - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Disney Animation, Pixar Chief John Lasseter Taking Leave Amid “Missteps” With Employees

Posted: Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Just days before Pixar’s “Coco” is set to hit theaters, Pixar co-founder and Walt Disney Animation chief John Lasseter announced he is taking a six-month leave of absence citing “missteps” with employees.

The boisterous, Hawaiian shirt-wearing personality behind some of the most beloved children’s films of the past 30 years like “Toy Story” is the latest entertainment titan to be exposed for claims of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct in the workplace, including a reported “unwanted advance” toward actress and writer Rashida Jones, who had been working on the script for “Toy Story 4.”

In a vaguely-worded memo obtained by The Associated Press Tuesday, Lasseter says he knows he has made some employees feel disrespected and uncomfortable.

“I deeply apologize if I have let you down. I especially want to apologize to anyone who has ever been on the receiving end of an unwanted hug or any other gesture they felt crossed the line in any way, shape, or form,” Lasseter wrote. “No matter how benign my intent, everyone has the right to set their own boundaries and have them respected.”

A Disney spokesperson says the company is committed to maintaining a respectful work environment and fully supports Lasseter’s sabbatical. Representatives for Jones did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Lasseter, 60, is known for directing films like “Toy Story,” ”Toy Story 2,” ”A Bug’s Life” and “Cars,” and has produced every Pixar feature since 2001’s “Monster’s, Inc.” He has been the chief creative officer for Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios since 2006, when Disney purchased Pixar, and has overseen the recent Disney Animation renaissance with hits like “Frozen,” ”Moana” and “Zootopia,” which won the Oscar for best animated feature this year.

Lasseter himself won a special achievement Oscar for “Toy Story” and one for his animated shorts, “Tin Toy,” from 1989. He has been recognized for numerous honors, including the Producer’s Guild David O. Selznick Achievement Award. But aside from the critical accolades around his work in animation, Lasseter’s films are by and large extremely profitable. His Pixar films have earned over $10 billion and, not accounting for inflation, “Frozen” is the ninth highest-grossing film of all time (and No. 1 for animation).

A report in the entertainment trade The Hollywood Reporter, citing unnamed sources, details a culture in which Lasseter was known to hug, kiss and grope female employees. His well-documented hugs were at one time apparently publicly regarded as a quirk of employment under Lasseter. The Wall Street Journal had even cheekily detailed his proclivity for hugs in a 2011 story and photo spread subtitled “A sampling from among the 48 hugs administered by Pixar chief John Lasseter during the WSJ’s daylong adventure with him.”

Lasseter said he will use the sabbatical to take better care of himself, recharge and “Ultimately return with the insight and perspective I need to be the leader you deserve.” He told employees he looks forward to working together again in the new year.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • David Cassidy, '70s Teen Heartthrob, Dies At Age 67

    David Cassidy, '70s Teen Heartthrob, Dies At Age 67

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 9:27 PM EST2017-11-22 02:27:53 GMT

    (CNN)David Cassidy, the wildly popular '70s heartthrob who shot to fame when he starred and sang in TV's "The Partridge Family," is in critical condition with organ failure. 

    (CNN)David Cassidy, the wildly popular '70s heartthrob who shot to fame when he starred and sang in TV's "The Partridge Family," is in critical condition with organ failure. 

  • Disney Animation, Pixar Chief John Lasseter Taking Leave Amid “Missteps” With Employees

    Disney Animation, Pixar Chief John Lasseter Taking Leave Amid “Missteps” With Employees

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 8:58 PM EST2017-11-22 01:58:17 GMT

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Just days before Pixar’s “Coco” is set to hit theaters, Pixar co-founder and Walt Disney Animation chief John Lasseter announced he is taking a six-month leave of absence citing “missteps” with employees. 

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Just days before Pixar’s “Coco” is set to hit theaters, Pixar co-founder and Walt Disney Animation chief John Lasseter announced he is taking a six-month leave of absence citing “missteps” with employees. 

  • CBS fires Charlie Rose after misconduct claims

    CBS fires Charlie Rose after misconduct claims

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 12:40 PM EST2017-11-21 17:40:43 GMT

    CBS News has fired Charlie Rose after several women accused the veteran newsman of sexual misconduct.

    CBS News has fired Charlie Rose after several women accused the veteran newsman of sexual misconduct.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • MISSING: Deputies search for missing South Charleston teenager

    MISSING: Deputies search for missing South Charleston teenager

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 1:08 PM EST2017-11-21 18:08:19 GMT
    SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenager from South Charleston. Deputies say that Brooke Naomi Mallory, 15, was last seen on November 10th, 2017. She is described as 5’8” tall, approximately 150 pounds with tattoos that include “Bernice” and a rose on her left arm, and “Fear no Evil” on her right arm.   Her family has not had any contact with Mallory since she went missing. Police...
    SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenager from South Charleston. Deputies say that Brooke Naomi Mallory, 15, was last seen on November 10th, 2017. She is described as 5’8” tall, approximately 150 pounds with tattoos that include “Bernice” and a rose on her left arm, and “Fear no Evil” on her right arm.   Her family has not had any contact with Mallory since she went missing. Police...

  • Law enforcement seeking sexual assault suspect after car found in WV

    Law enforcement seeking sexual assault suspect after car found in WV

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 3:39 PM EST2017-11-21 20:39:40 GMT

    Law enforcement are looking for a man who is charged with raping two girls under the age of 13 after his vehicle was found in West Virginia.

    Law enforcement are looking for a man who is charged with raping two girls under the age of 13 after his vehicle was found in West Virginia.

  • Woman says she found needle tucked in blanket at Putnam County Family Dollar

    Woman says she found needle tucked in blanket at Putnam County Family Dollar

    Tuesday, November 21 2017 6:49 PM EST2017-11-21 23:49:17 GMT

    ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) -  13 News spoke to management at the Eleanor Family Dollar, who informed us that an incident report was filed with Family Dollars Corporate Headquarters. They declined to comment further.  13 News has also reached out to the corporate office for a copy of the incident report.

    ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) -  13 News spoke to management at the Eleanor Family Dollar, who informed us that an incident report was filed with Family Dollars Corporate Headquarters. They declined to comment further.  13 News has also reached out to the corporate office for a copy of the incident report.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.