Mother charged after putting recording device in daughter’s backpack

A mother is facing charges after hiding a recording device in her daughter’s backpack after hearing she was being bullied.
A schools superintendent in West Virginia says his school system is missing out on about $570,000 as a result of not having flood insurance on a portion of a high school when it was damaged in 2016.
A judge has dismissed a federal lawsuit against a West Virginia public school system over its 75-year practice of putting children in Bible classes.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Deputies have arrested a Logan High School teacher after she allegedly sent nude photos of herself to several male students. According to a release from the Logan County Sheriff's Department, Tracy Miller, was arrested today and arraigned at the Logan County Magistrate Court. Police say that the administration was aware of the photos after a student said that they had the illicit photos on their cell phone. Miller admitted to sending nude photos to p...
Middle school students in a home economics class were mistakenly given a worksheet that quizzed them on what an extramarital affair is as well as “boy toy” and “trophy wife.”
State education officials in Kentucky are seeking public input in developing Bible literacy standards for social studies courses in public schools.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - A student has been transported to a nearby hospital after being stabbed in the abdomen with a pocket knife by another student this morning at Johnson Central High School. According to Johnson Central Principal Noel Crum, the student was quickly transported by EMS and was fully conscious. They are believed to be in stable condition. The other student is in police custody. School operations have resumed as normal and Principal Crum says there i...
Course grading scales in West Virginia public schools would get tweaked and graduation credit requirements would get reduced under changes proposed by the state Board of Education.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Andrew Jackson Middle School and Elkview Middle School have joined together to “adopt” a Texas school to raise money. According to a release from Kanawha County Schools, the two schools have "adopted" Rockport Fulton Middle School in Rockport, Texas. Rockport Middle School sustained heavy damage during Hurricane Harvey and is currently closed to students. As part of the “adoption,” AJMS and EMS have agreed to raise...
Back to school is right around the corner, and that means it's time to start getting ready. West Virginia is strict when it comes to vaccinating your children. They're even specific when it come to age groups.
An Ohio woman has been sentenced to nine months in prison for taping her 12-year-old son to a chair while she took one of her children swimming.
A Fayette County man has been arrested in connection with allegations of Gross Child Neglect Creating the Risk of Serious Bodily Injury or Death.
Deputies with the Boyd County Sheriff's Office have arrested four suspects during an undercover investigation regarding a drug trafficking operation.
Law enforcement are looking for a man who is charged with raping two girls under the age of 13 after his vehicle was found in West Virginia.
Deputies got a call Monday morning stating a man barricaded himself in a bathroom with a gun - claiming several men had got under the home, came up through the floor, and assaulted him.
A Fayette County man is facing two counts of child neglect after investigators said they found two children living in "horrible disarray and filth."
A convicted killer in an Ohio prison claims in a federal lawsuit that his civil rights have been violated by the repeated cutting of his dreadlocks.
A West Virginia man is facing several charges after he allegedly sexually abused a 10-year-old girl and then led troopers on a chase when they tried to arrest him.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Law enforcement are looking for a man who is charged with raping two girls under the age of 13 after his vehicle was found in West Virginia.
ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) - 13 News spoke to management at the Eleanor Family Dollar, who informed us that an incident report was filed with Family Dollars Corporate Headquarters. They declined to comment further. 13 News has also reached out to the corporate office for a copy of the incident report.
West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of deer season with firearms.
An Ohio woman has been sentenced to nine months in prison for taping her 12-year-old son to a chair while she took one of her children swimming.
Kentucky health officials say they are seeing a dramatic rise in hepatitis A cases compared to recent years.
(CNN)David Cassidy, the wildly popular '70s heartthrob who shot to fame when he starred and sang in TV's "The Partridge Family," is in critical condition with organ failure.
Deputies with the Boyd County Sheriff's Office have arrested four suspects during an undercover investigation regarding a drug trafficking operation.
