K-9 joins police push-up routine

The mission of Operation: Grace is to help provide the children of addicts with the basics that their parents often do not provide.

The allegations of sexual misconduct by Charlie Rose shocked the nation. Rose was fired Tuesday afternoon. The flood of reports of sexual harassment and assault have many asking questions.

(CNN)David Cassidy, the wildly popular '70s heartthrob who shot to fame when he starred and sang in TV's "The Partridge Family," is in critical condition with organ failure.

One person is behind bars after two different shootings in eastern Kentucky today. Kentucky State Police tells 13 News that 2 people were shot in different locations along Yellow Creek Road in Lawrence County. Mary Evans-Smith and Randy Belvins were shot and killed in two different homes on Monday. Elden Shannon Muncy, age 21 has been arrested and charged with two counts of murder. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.