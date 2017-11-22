K-9 joins police push-up routine - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

K-9 joins police push-up routine

GULF SHORES, AL (WIVB) — Police in Gulf Shores, Alabama posted a video of their nightly routine with a K-9.

The Facebook video shows officers warming up with push-ups in their 9 p.m. routine. K-9 Nitro joined in too!

They do the exercise to the beat of the hit from Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger.”

Over 312,000 people have watched the video so far.

