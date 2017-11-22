Logan Hunters Frustrated with DNR ATV Enforcement

LOGAN COUNTY, WV- A coalition of Logan County hunters are taking their concerns to the capitol after the Department of Natural Resources chained up gates at hunting trail heads. ATVs are banned on Wildlife Management Areas, but the land has been owned by the DNR for about two years, and it's just this month that the rule has started to be enforced.

Eddie Lawson grew up riding ATVs on hunting trails, that is until the last three weeks.

"I'm 64, 40+ years in the mines and I have black lung. As you can see these mountains, Logan County, the terrain here is unlike anywhere else in the state. It's steep, it's rugged, it's rough," Lawson added.

Logan hunters say steep mountains make it difficult to carry gear in and haul kills away. They say many hunters are older, have disabilities or health issues, and need their ATVs to get in and out of hunting trails.

"If we were able to get back there on foot and we killed a deer- it would be kind of hard to bring a 250lb deer or 350lb beer out of there by dragging it," Lawson explained.

Lawson said Pennsylvania, Ohio and Kentucky all allow ATVs on Wildlife Management Area. He's worried that West Virginia's $10-million ATV business and $300-million hunting business could take a hit from the DNR's ATV enforcement.

"Every time they lock down more land and restrict more hunting, that's more loss to the state, at a time when we don't need any more losses," Lawson told 13 News.

So state senators Richard Ojeda and Ron Stollings are getting involved to protect hunters and economic interests in their district.

"It really does help out the entire community around here- all the different types of businesses, and there are many of them. Those businesses will all suffer if we continue down this path," Senator Ojeda explained.

DNR staff have agreed to sit down with these hunters to try and find common ground.

"This is a family tradition for many of these folks, and their concerns are the areas in which they've grown up on and hunt on, have now been restricted to them." Senator Ojeda added.

The Logan hunting group is asking the DNR for designated ATV trails through the Wildlife Management Area.

DNR told 13 News in a statement:

"Legislative regulations restricting the use of off-road recreational vehicles apply to all West Virginia wildlife management areas, which are public land. These restrictions are intended to allow a safe experience and to reduce disturbances for a variety of users, including hunters and wildlife.

This is especially important at the Tomblin WMA, where disturbances resulting from off-road vehicle use could be detrimental to the Division of Natural Resources’ elk restoration project and elk reproduction.

Several areas already provide access at key locations for highway-legal vehicles and to foot travel, and DNR is working to improve access so the public can enjoy the outstanding wildlife-associated recreation opportunities available at the Tomblin WMA."