Logan Hunters Frustrated with DNR ATV Enforcement

A mother is facing charges after hiding a recording device in her daughter’s backpack after hearing she was being bullied.
West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of deer season with firearms.
Police have arrested two men they say ran a prostitution ring out of an apartment at a senior living facility.
Law enforcement are looking for a man who is charged with raping two girls under the age of 13 after his vehicle was found in West Virginia.
ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) - 13 News spoke to management at the Eleanor Family Dollar, who informed us that an incident report was filed with Family Dollars Corporate Headquarters. They declined to comment further. 13 News has also reached out to the corporate office for a copy of the incident report.
Police say a driver with a cat on her lap got distracted and collided with a school bus carrying 58 students, injuring some of them and the bus driver.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized more than 76 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
A man is accused of clubbing his mother with a rifle because she took his deer meat.
