Man sentenced for supplying fentanyl, carfentanil

MT. STERLING, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky man has been sentenced for supplying the potentially deadly painkillers fentanyl and carfentanil that led to several overdoses and one death.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Wesley Hamm was sentenced Monday to 35 years in federal prison for several charges, including conspiring to distribute fentanyl.

A dozen fentanyl- and carfentanil-related overdoses were reported in Mount Sterling on Aug. 24 and 25 last year. Thirty-seven-year-old Lonnie Kevin Willoughby died. Hamm later told investigators that he'd bought fentanyl from another man in Cincinnati, and took the drug back to Mount Sterling.

Hamm was supplied money by a woman who later said she'd delivered "heroin" to several victims, including Willoughby. According to court records, she was unaware of whether the heroin she sold to the victims included fentanyl, but Hamm did know.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

