Police: Prostitution ring run out of senior living facility - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police: Prostitution ring run out of senior living facility

Posted: Updated:

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts have arrested two men they say ran a prostitution ring out of an apartment at a senior living facility.

Pittsfield police say 65-year-old Joseph Van Wert and 45-year-old Randy Lambach have been held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Nov. 29.

Authorities say Lambach recruited drug addicts from Pittsfield, took photos of them, and posted ads on adult websites. Police say he scheduled and drove them to and from meetings with men, kept most of the proceeds, and paid the women in drugs.

Police say Van Wert used his apartment at a senior living facility as a place to conduct the prostitution.

Lambach allegedly threatened to turn the women in if they stopped working for him.

It could not immediately be determined if they have lawyers.

Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.