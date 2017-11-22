Police: Prostitution ring run out of senior living facility

Police have arrested two men they say ran a prostitution ring out of an apartment at a senior living facility.
Police have arrested two men they say ran a prostitution ring out of an apartment at a senior living facility.
Police say a driver with a cat on her lap got distracted and collided with a school bus carrying 58 students, injuring some of them and the bus driver.
Police say a driver with a cat on her lap got distracted and collided with a school bus carrying 58 students, injuring some of them and the bus driver.
A man is accused of clubbing his mother with a rifle because she took his deer meat.
A man is accused of clubbing his mother with a rifle because she took his deer meat.
According to the arrest reports, he went into two sheds and rummaged through them. He is also accused of going inside one of those homes and trying to take the couch.
According to the arrest reports, he went into two sheds and rummaged through them. He is also accused of going inside one of those homes and trying to take the couch.
No fork, no problem. Now you can enjoy all the flavors of Thanksgiving in chip form.
No fork, no problem. Now you can enjoy all the flavors of Thanksgiving in chip form.
A report on the death of an 11-month-old is making headlines.
A report on the death of an 11-month-old is making headlines.
The U.S. Navy says a flight crew who drew a phallic symbol over a town will face punishment.
The U.S. Navy says a flight crew who drew a phallic symbol over a town will face punishment.
A couple is suing the police and an insurance company because they say they were handcuffed for hours in a patrol car after their hibiscus plants were confused for marijuana.
A couple is suing the police and an insurance company because they say they were handcuffed for hours in a patrol car after their hibiscus plants were confused for marijuana.
For its latest holiday stunt, game maker Cards Against Humanity says it has purchased land along the US-Mexico border in an attempt to delay the border wall.
For its latest holiday stunt, game maker Cards Against Humanity says it has purchased land along the US-Mexico border in an attempt to delay the border wall.
Police say a wanted fugitive in Ohio managed to slip her handcuffs and run after defecating in a police cruiser.
Police say a wanted fugitive in Ohio managed to slip her handcuffs and run after defecating in a police cruiser.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
A mother is facing charges after hiding a recording device in her daughter’s backpack after hearing she was being bullied.
A mother is facing charges after hiding a recording device in her daughter’s backpack after hearing she was being bullied.
West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of deer season with firearms.
West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of deer season with firearms.
Police have arrested two men they say ran a prostitution ring out of an apartment at a senior living facility.
Police have arrested two men they say ran a prostitution ring out of an apartment at a senior living facility.
Law enforcement are looking for a man who is charged with raping two girls under the age of 13 after his vehicle was found in West Virginia.
Law enforcement are looking for a man who is charged with raping two girls under the age of 13 after his vehicle was found in West Virginia.
ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) - 13 News spoke to management at the Eleanor Family Dollar, who informed us that an incident report was filed with Family Dollars Corporate Headquarters. They declined to comment further. 13 News has also reached out to the corporate office for a copy of the incident report.
ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) - 13 News spoke to management at the Eleanor Family Dollar, who informed us that an incident report was filed with Family Dollars Corporate Headquarters. They declined to comment further. 13 News has also reached out to the corporate office for a copy of the incident report.
Police say a driver with a cat on her lap got distracted and collided with a school bus carrying 58 students, injuring some of them and the bus driver.
Police say a driver with a cat on her lap got distracted and collided with a school bus carrying 58 students, injuring some of them and the bus driver.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized more than 76 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized more than 76 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
A man is accused of clubbing his mother with a rifle because she took his deer meat.
A man is accused of clubbing his mother with a rifle because she took his deer meat.