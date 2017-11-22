2 Fayette County men arrested for attempted murder

The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized more than 76 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized more than 76 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
Two brothers in Fayette County are in jail after being arrested for attempted murder.
Two brothers in Fayette County are in jail after being arrested for attempted murder.
A mother is facing charges after hiding a recording device in her daughter’s backpack after hearing she was being bullied.
A mother is facing charges after hiding a recording device in her daughter’s backpack after hearing she was being bullied.
An Ohio woman has been sentenced to nine months in prison for taping her 12-year-old son to a chair while she took one of her children swimming.
An Ohio woman has been sentenced to nine months in prison for taping her 12-year-old son to a chair while she took one of her children swimming.
A Fayette County man has been arrested in connection with allegations of Gross Child Neglect Creating the Risk of Serious Bodily Injury or Death.
A Fayette County man has been arrested in connection with allegations of Gross Child Neglect Creating the Risk of Serious Bodily Injury or Death.
Deputies with the Boyd County Sheriff's Office have arrested four suspects during an undercover investigation regarding a drug trafficking operation.
Deputies with the Boyd County Sheriff's Office have arrested four suspects during an undercover investigation regarding a drug trafficking operation.
Law enforcement are looking for a man who is charged with raping two girls under the age of 13 after his vehicle was found in West Virginia.
Law enforcement are looking for a man who is charged with raping two girls under the age of 13 after his vehicle was found in West Virginia.
Deputies got a call Monday morning stating a man barricaded himself in a bathroom with a gun - claiming several men had got under the home, came up through the floor, and assaulted him.
Deputies got a call Monday morning stating a man barricaded himself in a bathroom with a gun - claiming several men had got under the home, came up through the floor, and assaulted him.
A Fayette County man is facing two counts of child neglect after investigators said they found two children living in "horrible disarray and filth."
A Fayette County man is facing two counts of child neglect after investigators said they found two children living in "horrible disarray and filth."
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
A mother is facing charges after hiding a recording device in her daughter’s backpack after hearing she was being bullied.
A mother is facing charges after hiding a recording device in her daughter’s backpack after hearing she was being bullied.
West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of deer season with firearms.
West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of deer season with firearms.
Police have arrested two men they say ran a prostitution ring out of an apartment at a senior living facility.
Police have arrested two men they say ran a prostitution ring out of an apartment at a senior living facility.
Law enforcement are looking for a man who is charged with raping two girls under the age of 13 after his vehicle was found in West Virginia.
Law enforcement are looking for a man who is charged with raping two girls under the age of 13 after his vehicle was found in West Virginia.
ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) - 13 News spoke to management at the Eleanor Family Dollar, who informed us that an incident report was filed with Family Dollars Corporate Headquarters. They declined to comment further. 13 News has also reached out to the corporate office for a copy of the incident report.
ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) - 13 News spoke to management at the Eleanor Family Dollar, who informed us that an incident report was filed with Family Dollars Corporate Headquarters. They declined to comment further. 13 News has also reached out to the corporate office for a copy of the incident report.
Police say a driver with a cat on her lap got distracted and collided with a school bus carrying 58 students, injuring some of them and the bus driver.
Police say a driver with a cat on her lap got distracted and collided with a school bus carrying 58 students, injuring some of them and the bus driver.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized more than 76 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized more than 76 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
A man is accused of clubbing his mother with a rifle because she took his deer meat.
A man is accused of clubbing his mother with a rifle because she took his deer meat.