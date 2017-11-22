Secret Santa Foundation still needs sponsors for more than 300 c - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Secret Santa Foundation still needs sponsors for more than 300 children

CHARLESTON, WV -

A popular local charity is struggling to find enough help to put presents under the trees of needy children this year. 

The Secret Santa Foundation said the number of people coming forward to buy toys for kids is at an all time low. 

Just days away from their deadline the Secret Santa Foundation still needs sponsors for 322 children. This time last year there were only 190 children left to sponsor. 

"It is just heartbreaking to think that some of these kids aren't going to get Christmas or that it could close the doors of this organization," said Melody Cochran with Secret Santa. 

To sponsor a child call 304-344-TOYS. 

The deadline to have toys purchased and delivered to a drop off location has been extended to Thursday November 30. 

