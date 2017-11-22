Ohio troopers seize $382k worth of marijuana during traffic stop - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

EATON, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized more than 76 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop last week in Preble County.

The stop happened along Interstate 70 near milepost 15 on November 16. Police said a rented 2017 Dodge Caravan was pulled over for following too closely.

According to troopers, the driver, Rade Z. Vaskovic, 35, of Eureka, California consented to a search of the vehicle after a drug-sniffing dog alerted to the vehicle. That search revealed two duffle bags full of marijuana in an overhead storage container, as well as four other containers of marijuana.

More than 76 pounds of drugs were seized.

Vaskovic was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of criminal tools.

