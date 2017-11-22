Report: West Virginia Ranks 10th for Most Violent States on Black Friday

The Facebook video shows officers warming up with push-ups in their 9 p.m. routine. K-9 Nitro joined in too!
The mission of Operation: Grace is to help provide the children of addicts with the basics that their parents often do not provide.
The allegations of sexual misconduct by Charlie Rose shocked the nation. Rose was fired Tuesday afternoon. The flood of reports of sexual harassment and assault have many asking questions.
(CNN)David Cassidy, the wildly popular '70s heartthrob who shot to fame when he starred and sang in TV's "The Partridge Family," is in critical condition with organ failure.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Just days before Pixar’s “Coco” is set to hit theaters, Pixar co-founder and Walt Disney Animation chief John Lasseter announced he is taking a six-month leave of absence citing “missteps” with employees.
CBS News has fired Charlie Rose after several women accused the veteran newsman of sexual misconduct.
A popular Southern-inspired fast food restaurant is looking to bring its fried chicken to the Buckeye state.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
A mother is facing charges after hiding a recording device in her daughter’s backpack after hearing she was being bullied.
West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of deer season with firearms.
Police have arrested two men they say ran a prostitution ring out of an apartment at a senior living facility.
Law enforcement are looking for a man who is charged with raping two girls under the age of 13 after his vehicle was found in West Virginia.
ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) - 13 News spoke to management at the Eleanor Family Dollar, who informed us that an incident report was filed with Family Dollars Corporate Headquarters. They declined to comment further. 13 News has also reached out to the corporate office for a copy of the incident report.
Police say a driver with a cat on her lap got distracted and collided with a school bus carrying 58 students, injuring some of them and the bus driver.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized more than 76 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
A man is accused of clubbing his mother with a rifle because she took his deer meat.
