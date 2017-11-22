Report: West Virginia Ranks 10th for Most Violent States on Blac - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Report: West Virginia Ranks 10th for Most Violent States on Black Friday

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - All across the United States, Black Friday gives people a chance to score great deals on Christmas and holiday gifts and capture their dream electronics.

But sometimes those rock-bottom savings turn into a dangerous siren song, and people go too far in their quest for a cheap TV or Hatchimals for their kid.

The Mountain State has received a high violence ranking when it comes to Black Friday.

According to Reviews, West Virginia ranks tenth in the U.S. for potential violence on Black Friday.

West Virginia ranks the tenth worst, Ohio ranks 27th worst, Kentucky ranks 30th worst, and Virginia ranks 45th worst. 

Highest risk of Black Friday violence:

  1.     Tennessee
  2.     Arkansas
  3.     Alabama
  4.     Louisiana
  5.     Nevada
  6.     New Mexico
  7.     Missouri
  8.     Alaska
  9.     South Carolina
  10.     West Virginia


Lowest risk of Black Friday violence:

  1.     Maine
  2.     Vermont
  3.     Connecticut
  4.     New Hampshire
  5.     Rhode Island
  6.     Virginia
  7.     New Jersey
  8.     Oregon
  9.     Wyoming
  10.     Idaho
     

According to Reviews, though West Virginia ranks only 27th in violent crimes on Black Friday, the Mountain State ranks first in the country in Black Friday interest, prompting the jump in risk.

Walmart has had a disproportionate number of incidents—more than all other locations combined at 57 percent. This is most likely because Walmart is the largest U.S. retailer, so they have more stores to begin with.

