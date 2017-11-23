2017 retail store hours and deals for Thanksgiving & Black Frida - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

2017 retail store hours and deals for Thanksgiving & Black Friday

Posted: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ready, set, go! Retail stores are getting ready for their annual holiday shopping sales push.

While many stores announced they would be staying closed on Thanksgiving, there are still a number of retailers that will open up to help you shop off some of those calories from your turkey day dinner. Others will open up early Black Friday morning to offer big doorbuster deals.

Below is a running list of stores that will be open. Click the store name to look at their Black Friday circular.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Ski for Free on West Virginia Ski Free Day

    Ski for Free on West Virginia Ski Free Day

    Thursday, November 23 2017 2:00 PM EST2017-11-23 19:00:23 GMT
    snowshoemtn.comsnowshoemtn.com
    POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - While Black Friday is traditionally known as the kickoff day for the holiday shopping season, for one resort in the Mountain State, it's the opening day for ski season. Winter sports bring in well over a quarter of a million tourists each season to West Virginia. It's an impact that people like Public Relations Specialist for Snowshoe Mountain Shawn Cassell see first hand, so they are wasting no time getting their slopes in peak condition. "Shoul...
    POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - While Black Friday is traditionally known as the kickoff day for the holiday shopping season, for one resort in the Mountain State, it's the opening day for ski season. Winter sports bring in well over a quarter of a million tourists each season to West Virginia. It's an impact that people like Public Relations Specialist for Snowshoe Mountain Shawn Cassell see first hand, so they are wasting no time getting their slopes in peak condition. "Shoul...

  • 2017 retail store hours and deals for Thanksgiving & Black Friday

    2017 retail store hours and deals for Thanksgiving & Black Friday

    Thursday, November 23 2017 7:45 AM EST2017-11-23 12:45:37 GMT

    Ready, set, go! Retail stores are getting ready for their annual holiday shopping sales push.

    Ready, set, go! Retail stores are getting ready for their annual holiday shopping sales push.

  • Logan Hunters Frustrated with DNR ATV Enforcement

    Logan Hunters Frustrated with DNR ATV Enforcement

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 9:01 PM EST2017-11-23 02:01:16 GMT

    A coalition of Logan County hunters are taking their concerns to the capitol after the Department of Natural Resources chained up gates at hunting trail heads. ATVs are banned on Wildlife Management Areas, but the land has been owned by the DNR for about two years, and it's just this month that the rule has started to be enforced.  Eddie Lawson grew up riding ATVs on hunting trails, that is until the last three weeks. "I'm 64, 40+ years in the mines and I...

    A coalition of Logan County hunters are taking their concerns to the capitol after the Department of Natural Resources chained up gates at hunting trail heads. ATVs are banned on Wildlife Management Areas, but the land has been owned by the DNR for about two years, and it's just this month that the rule has started to be enforced.  Eddie Lawson grew up riding ATVs on hunting trails, that is until the last three weeks. "I'm 64, 40+ years in the mines and I...

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Logan Hunters Frustrated with DNR ATV Enforcement

    Logan Hunters Frustrated with DNR ATV Enforcement

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 9:01 PM EST2017-11-23 02:01:16 GMT

    A coalition of Logan County hunters are taking their concerns to the capitol after the Department of Natural Resources chained up gates at hunting trail heads. ATVs are banned on Wildlife Management Areas, but the land has been owned by the DNR for about two years, and it's just this month that the rule has started to be enforced.  Eddie Lawson grew up riding ATVs on hunting trails, that is until the last three weeks. "I'm 64, 40+ years in the mines and I...

    A coalition of Logan County hunters are taking their concerns to the capitol after the Department of Natural Resources chained up gates at hunting trail heads. ATVs are banned on Wildlife Management Areas, but the land has been owned by the DNR for about two years, and it's just this month that the rule has started to be enforced.  Eddie Lawson grew up riding ATVs on hunting trails, that is until the last three weeks. "I'm 64, 40+ years in the mines and I...

  • Mother charged after putting recording device in daughter’s backpack

    Mother charged after putting recording device in daughter’s backpack

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 11:07 AM EST2017-11-22 16:07:26 GMT

    A mother is facing charges after hiding a recording device in her daughter’s backpack after hearing she was being bullied.

    A mother is facing charges after hiding a recording device in her daughter’s backpack after hearing she was being bullied.

  • Police: Prostitution ring run out of senior living facility

    Police: Prostitution ring run out of senior living facility

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 4:24 PM EST2017-11-22 21:24:12 GMT

    Police have arrested two men they say ran a prostitution ring out of an apartment at a senior living facility.

    Police have arrested two men they say ran a prostitution ring out of an apartment at a senior living facility.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.