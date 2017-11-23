I-64 Eastbound Reopens Following Vehicle Fire in Kanawha County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

I-64 Eastbound Reopens Following Vehicle Fire in Kanawha County

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All eastbound lanes of I-64 have reopened after a vehicle fire.

The vehicle fire was reported just before 1 p.m. on the 47 mile marker of I-64 approximately 2 miles east of Nitro and is a utility truck.

No injuries are reported in the fire. However, a separate crash believed to have occurred due to rubber-necking caused a rear-end style crash that caused one minor injury.

Nitro Fire and Nitro Police responded to the scene.

The roadway was shut down for nearly an hour while crews worked to clear the scene.

