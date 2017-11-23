I-64 Eastbound Reopens Following Vehicle Fire in Kanawha County

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Logan Hunters Frustrated with DNR ATV Enforcement Logan Hunters Frustrated with DNR ATV Enforcement A coalition of Logan County hunters are taking their concerns to the capitol after the Department of Natural Resources chained up gates at hunting trail heads. ATVs are banned on Wildlife Management Areas, but the land has been owned by the DNR for about two years, and it's just this month that the rule has started to be enforced. Eddie Lawson grew up riding ATVs on hunting trails, that is until the last three weeks. "I'm 64, 40+ years in the mines and I... A coalition of Logan County hunters are taking their concerns to the capitol after the Department of Natural Resources chained up gates at hunting trail heads. ATVs are banned on Wildlife Management Areas, but the land has been owned by the DNR for about two years, and it's just this month that the rule has started to be enforced. Eddie Lawson grew up riding ATVs on hunting trails, that is until the last three weeks. "I'm 64, 40+ years in the mines and I...

Woman raises money for homeless man who gave her his last $20 when she ran out of gas Woman raises money for homeless man who gave her his last $20 when she ran out of gas PHILADELPHIA (WCMH/AP) — A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia is raising money to help him. Kate McClure was heading to Philadelphia to visit a friend last month when she ran out of gas on Interstate 95. The Florence Township woman pulled over and began to worry until a homeless man approached her. The man, whose name was “Johnny,” told her it wasn’t safe and he bought McClure gas with his last $20. McCl... PHILADELPHIA (WCMH/AP) — A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia is raising money to help him. Kate McClure was heading to Philadelphia to visit a friend last month when she ran out of gas on Interstate 95. The Florence Township woman pulled over and began to worry until a homeless man approached her. The man, whose name was “Johnny,” told her it wasn’t safe and he bought McClure gas with his last $20. McCl...

Thanksgiving foods you should never feed to your pets Thanksgiving foods you should never feed to your pets COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Pet owners beware! There are several foods you should not give to your animals this Thanksgiving. Below is a break down of what you shouldn’t give to your pets. So what can you give them? Scroll down to the end for a Turkey Day pet friendly menu. NO: Turkey bones Turkey bones can cause pets to choke and if they swallow them, the bones can puncture the stomach or intestines, which could possibly kill them. Instead, give pets pieces of COOKED turkey. Br... COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Pet owners beware! There are several foods you should not give to your animals this Thanksgiving. Below is a break down of what you shouldn’t give to your pets. So what can you give them? Scroll down to the end for a Turkey Day pet friendly menu. NO: Turkey bones Turkey bones can cause pets to choke and if they swallow them, the bones can puncture the stomach or intestines, which could possibly kill them. Instead, give pets pieces of COOKED turkey. Br...

Man Caught with Loaded Gun at Yeager Airport on Thanksgiving Man Caught with Loaded Gun at Yeager Airport on Thanksgiving Transportation Security Administration CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man had a bad start to his Thanksgiving morning when a Transportation Security Administration officer at Yeager Airport (CRW) spotted a loaded gun in the man’s carry-on bag at the airport checkpoint. According to a release from the Transportation Security Administration, the Huntington, WV man was caught at the checkpoint with a .380 caliber handgun loaded with three bullets. The TSA officer who was staffing the chec... CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man had a bad start to his Thanksgiving morning when a Transportation Security Administration officer at Yeager Airport (CRW) spotted a loaded gun in the man’s carry-on bag at the airport checkpoint. According to a release from the Transportation Security Administration, the Huntington, WV man was caught at the checkpoint with a .380 caliber handgun loaded with three bullets. The TSA officer who was staffing the chec...