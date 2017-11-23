Ski for Free on West Virginia Ski Free Day

POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - While Black Friday is traditionally known as the kickoff day for the holiday shopping season, for one resort in the Mountain State, it's the opening day for ski season.

Winter sports bring in well over a quarter of a million tourists each season to West Virginia.

It's an impact that people like Public Relations Specialist for Snowshoe Mountain Shawn Cassell see first hand, so they are wasting no time getting their slopes in peak condition.

"Should be around a 24" base and somewhere around 5 or 6 trails and 20 acres to ski on", says Cassell.

Shawn tells us that there are a few new restaruants open at Snoeshoe this season. The slopes open on Friday, November 24th at 9 a.m.

If you can't make it to Snowshoe this opening weekend, "West Virginia Ski Free Day" is on December 9th. Just being proof of West Virginia residency and get a free lift ticket so you can enjoy the slopes at no cost.