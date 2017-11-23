Police: Man crashes car to highlight dangerous intersection

CLERMONT, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a man angered over people driving dangerously through a busy intersection appeared to intentionally cause a crash there to highlight the problem.
The Daily Commercial reports 61-year-old Bruce John Homer told Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies who responded to the Sunday afternoon accident that he was frustrated law enforcement wouldn't crack down on people running through a stop sign at the intersection.
The driver of the SUV that was hit says Homer pulled out in front of him as he was going through the intersection. The driver says Homer approached him after the crash, telling him he'd run the stop sign and law enforcement "won't do anything until someone dies."
Homer is charged with aggravated battery and reckless driving. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
Thursday, November 23 2017 7:28 PM EST2017-11-24 00:28:05 GMT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of the state's deer season with firearms, and a second hunter died after his all-terrain vehicle rolled over a day later. The Division of Natural Resources says Kenneth Franklin Lafferty III died Monday while hunting with a rifle near his home in Wetzel County's New Martinsville. Described as "a single subject incident," it was under investigation by police. Authoritie...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of the state's deer season with firearms, and a second hunter died after his all-terrain vehicle rolled over a day later. The Division of Natural Resources says Kenneth Franklin Lafferty III died Monday while hunting with a rifle near his home in Wetzel County's New Martinsville. Described as "a single subject incident," it was under investigation by police. Authoritie...
Thursday, November 23 2017 5:40 PM EST2017-11-23 22:40:16 GMT
CLERMONT, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a man angered over people driving dangerously through a busy intersection appeared to intentionally cause a crash there to highlight the problem. The Daily Commercial reports 61-year-old Bruce John Homer told Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies who responded to the Sunday afternoon accident that he was frustrated law enforcement wouldn't crack down on people running through a stop sign at the intersection. The driver of the SUV that was hit sa...
CLERMONT, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a man angered over people driving dangerously through a busy intersection appeared to intentionally cause a crash there to highlight the problem. The Daily Commercial reports 61-year-old Bruce John Homer told Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies who responded to the Sunday afternoon accident that he was frustrated law enforcement wouldn't crack down on people running through a stop sign at the intersection. The driver of the SUV that was hit sa...
Thursday, November 23 2017 4:11 PM EST2017-11-23 21:11:06 GMT
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges consumers to exercise caution as Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday start the holiday shopping season. “This is the time when holiday shopping kicks into full gear,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “It’s important to know how to spot scams and unscrupulous situations as you find the perfect gift for that special somebody.” The Attorney General recommends that cons...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges consumers to exercise caution as Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday start the holiday shopping season. “This is the time when holiday shopping kicks into full gear,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “It’s important to know how to spot scams and unscrupulous situations as you find the perfect gift for that special somebody.” The Attorney General recommends that cons...
Thursday, November 23 2017 2:58 PM EST2017-11-23 19:58:40 GMT
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - This time of the year is considered to many as the season of giving. It's also the season of giving germs! With the holidays fast approaching, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department offers the following tips on staying healthy: Get a flu shot. Everybody older than six months of age should get a flu shot. Flu shots are available at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department at 108 Lee St., in Charleston and the Putnam County Health Department at 11878 ...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - This time of the year is considered to many as the season of giving. It's also the season of giving germs! With the holidays fast approaching, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department offers the following tips on staying healthy: Get a flu shot. Everybody older than six months of age should get a flu shot. Flu shots are available at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department at 108 Lee St., in Charleston and the Putnam County Health Department at 11878 ...
Thursday, November 23 2017 2:00 PM EST2017-11-23 19:00:23 GMT
snowshoemtn.com
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - While Black Friday is traditionally known as the kickoff day for the holiday shopping season, for one resort in the Mountain State, it's the opening day for ski season. Winter sports bring in well over a quarter of a million tourists each season to West Virginia. It's an impact that people like Public Relations Specialist for Snowshoe Mountain Shawn Cassell see first hand, so they are wasting no time getting their slopes in peak condition. "Shoul...
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - While Black Friday is traditionally known as the kickoff day for the holiday shopping season, for one resort in the Mountain State, it's the opening day for ski season. Winter sports bring in well over a quarter of a million tourists each season to West Virginia. It's an impact that people like Public Relations Specialist for Snowshoe Mountain Shawn Cassell see first hand, so they are wasting no time getting their slopes in peak condition. "Shoul...
Wednesday, November 22 2017 9:01 PM EST2017-11-23 02:01:16 GMT
A coalition of Logan County hunters are taking their concerns to the capitol after the Department of Natural Resources chained up gates at hunting trail heads. ATVs are banned on Wildlife Management Areas, but the land has been owned by the DNR for about two years, and it's just this month that the rule has started to be enforced. Eddie Lawson grew up riding ATVs on hunting trails, that is until the last three weeks. "I'm 64, 40+ years in the mines and I...
A coalition of Logan County hunters are taking their concerns to the capitol after the Department of Natural Resources chained up gates at hunting trail heads. ATVs are banned on Wildlife Management Areas, but the land has been owned by the DNR for about two years, and it's just this month that the rule has started to be enforced. Eddie Lawson grew up riding ATVs on hunting trails, that is until the last three weeks. "I'm 64, 40+ years in the mines and I...
Wednesday, November 22 2017 7:57 PM EST2017-11-23 00:57:56 GMT
djLicious / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - All across the United States, Black Friday gives people a chance to score great deals on Christmas and holiday gifts and capture their dream electronics. But sometimes those rock-bottom savings turn into a dangerous siren song, and people go too far in their quest for a cheap TV or Hatchimals for their kid. The Mountain State has received a high violence ranking when it comes to Black Friday. According to Reviews, West Virginia ranks tenth in the U.S.&nb...
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - All across the United States, Black Friday gives people a chance to score great deals on Christmas and holiday gifts and capture their dream electronics. But sometimes those rock-bottom savings turn into a dangerous siren song, and people go too far in their quest for a cheap TV or Hatchimals for their kid. The Mountain State has received a high violence ranking when it comes to Black Friday. According to Reviews, West Virginia ranks tenth in the U.S.&nb...
Wednesday, November 22 2017 6:39 PM EST2017-11-22 23:39:47 GMT
PHILADELPHIA (WCMH/AP) — A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia is raising money to help him. Kate McClure was heading to Philadelphia to visit a friend last month when she ran out of gas on Interstate 95. The Florence Township woman pulled over and began to worry until a homeless man approached her. The man, whose name was “Johnny,” told her it wasn’t safe and he bought McClure gas with his last $20. McCl...
PHILADELPHIA (WCMH/AP) — A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia is raising money to help him. Kate McClure was heading to Philadelphia to visit a friend last month when she ran out of gas on Interstate 95. The Florence Township woman pulled over and began to worry until a homeless man approached her. The man, whose name was “Johnny,” told her it wasn’t safe and he bought McClure gas with his last $20. McCl...
Wednesday, November 22 2017 9:01 PM EST2017-11-23 02:01:16 GMT
A coalition of Logan County hunters are taking their concerns to the capitol after the Department of Natural Resources chained up gates at hunting trail heads. ATVs are banned on Wildlife Management Areas, but the land has been owned by the DNR for about two years, and it's just this month that the rule has started to be enforced. Eddie Lawson grew up riding ATVs on hunting trails, that is until the last three weeks. "I'm 64, 40+ years in the mines and I...
A coalition of Logan County hunters are taking their concerns to the capitol after the Department of Natural Resources chained up gates at hunting trail heads. ATVs are banned on Wildlife Management Areas, but the land has been owned by the DNR for about two years, and it's just this month that the rule has started to be enforced. Eddie Lawson grew up riding ATVs on hunting trails, that is until the last three weeks. "I'm 64, 40+ years in the mines and I...
Thursday, November 23 2017 10:12 AM EST2017-11-23 15:12:23 GMT
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Pet owners beware! There are several foods you should not give to your animals this Thanksgiving. Below is a break down of what you shouldn’t give to your pets. So what can you give them? Scroll down to the end for a Turkey Day pet friendly menu. NO: Turkey bones Turkey bones can cause pets to choke and if they swallow them, the bones can puncture the stomach or intestines, which could possibly kill them. Instead, give pets pieces of COOKED turkey. Br...
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Pet owners beware! There are several foods you should not give to your animals this Thanksgiving. Below is a break down of what you shouldn’t give to your pets. So what can you give them? Scroll down to the end for a Turkey Day pet friendly menu. NO: Turkey bones Turkey bones can cause pets to choke and if they swallow them, the bones can puncture the stomach or intestines, which could possibly kill them. Instead, give pets pieces of COOKED turkey. Br...
Wednesday, November 22 2017 6:39 PM EST2017-11-22 23:39:47 GMT
PHILADELPHIA (WCMH/AP) — A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia is raising money to help him. Kate McClure was heading to Philadelphia to visit a friend last month when she ran out of gas on Interstate 95. The Florence Township woman pulled over and began to worry until a homeless man approached her. The man, whose name was “Johnny,” told her it wasn’t safe and he bought McClure gas with his last $20. McCl...
PHILADELPHIA (WCMH/AP) — A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia is raising money to help him. Kate McClure was heading to Philadelphia to visit a friend last month when she ran out of gas on Interstate 95. The Florence Township woman pulled over and began to worry until a homeless man approached her. The man, whose name was “Johnny,” told her it wasn’t safe and he bought McClure gas with his last $20. McCl...
Thursday, November 23 2017 9:37 AM EST2017-11-23 14:37:22 GMT
Transportation Security Administration
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man had a bad start to his Thanksgiving morning when a Transportation Security Administration officer at Yeager Airport (CRW) spotted a loaded gun in the man’s carry-on bag at the airport checkpoint. According to a release from the Transportation Security Administration, the Huntington, WV man was caught at the checkpoint with a .380 caliber handgun loaded with three bullets. The TSA officer who was staffing the chec...
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man had a bad start to his Thanksgiving morning when a Transportation Security Administration officer at Yeager Airport (CRW) spotted a loaded gun in the man’s carry-on bag at the airport checkpoint. According to a release from the Transportation Security Administration, the Huntington, WV man was caught at the checkpoint with a .380 caliber handgun loaded with three bullets. The TSA officer who was staffing the chec...
Thursday, November 23 2017 2:00 PM EST2017-11-23 19:00:23 GMT
snowshoemtn.com
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - While Black Friday is traditionally known as the kickoff day for the holiday shopping season, for one resort in the Mountain State, it's the opening day for ski season. Winter sports bring in well over a quarter of a million tourists each season to West Virginia. It's an impact that people like Public Relations Specialist for Snowshoe Mountain Shawn Cassell see first hand, so they are wasting no time getting their slopes in peak condition. "Shoul...
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - While Black Friday is traditionally known as the kickoff day for the holiday shopping season, for one resort in the Mountain State, it's the opening day for ski season. Winter sports bring in well over a quarter of a million tourists each season to West Virginia. It's an impact that people like Public Relations Specialist for Snowshoe Mountain Shawn Cassell see first hand, so they are wasting no time getting their slopes in peak condition. "Shoul...
Wednesday, November 22 2017 7:57 PM EST2017-11-23 00:57:56 GMT
djLicious / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - All across the United States, Black Friday gives people a chance to score great deals on Christmas and holiday gifts and capture their dream electronics. But sometimes those rock-bottom savings turn into a dangerous siren song, and people go too far in their quest for a cheap TV or Hatchimals for their kid. The Mountain State has received a high violence ranking when it comes to Black Friday. According to Reviews, West Virginia ranks tenth in the U.S.&nb...
WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - All across the United States, Black Friday gives people a chance to score great deals on Christmas and holiday gifts and capture their dream electronics. But sometimes those rock-bottom savings turn into a dangerous siren song, and people go too far in their quest for a cheap TV or Hatchimals for their kid. The Mountain State has received a high violence ranking when it comes to Black Friday. According to Reviews, West Virginia ranks tenth in the U.S.&nb...
Thursday, November 23 2017 5:40 PM EST2017-11-23 22:40:16 GMT
CLERMONT, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a man angered over people driving dangerously through a busy intersection appeared to intentionally cause a crash there to highlight the problem. The Daily Commercial reports 61-year-old Bruce John Homer told Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies who responded to the Sunday afternoon accident that he was frustrated law enforcement wouldn't crack down on people running through a stop sign at the intersection. The driver of the SUV that was hit sa...
CLERMONT, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a man angered over people driving dangerously through a busy intersection appeared to intentionally cause a crash there to highlight the problem. The Daily Commercial reports 61-year-old Bruce John Homer told Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies who responded to the Sunday afternoon accident that he was frustrated law enforcement wouldn't crack down on people running through a stop sign at the intersection. The driver of the SUV that was hit sa...
WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138