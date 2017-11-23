More News More>>

2 West Virginia hunters killed in first days of deer season CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of the state's deer season with firearms, and a second hunter died after his all-terrain vehicle rolled over a day later. The Division of Natural Resources says Kenneth Franklin Lafferty III died Monday while hunting with a rifle near his home in Wetzel County's New Martinsville. Described as "a single subject incident," it was under investigation by police. Authoritie...

Police: Man crashes car to highlight dangerous intersection CLERMONT, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a man angered over people driving dangerously through a busy intersection appeared to intentionally cause a crash there to highlight the problem. The Daily Commercial reports 61-year-old Bruce John Homer told Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies who responded to the Sunday afternoon accident that he was frustrated law enforcement wouldn't crack down on people running through a stop sign at the intersection. The driver of the SUV that was hit sa...

W.Va. AG Offers Tips For Safe Holiday Shopping CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges consumers to exercise caution as Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday start the holiday shopping season. "This is the time when holiday shopping kicks into full gear," Attorney General Morrisey said. "It's important to know how to spot scams and unscrupulous situations as you find the perfect gift for that special somebody." The Attorney General recommends that cons...

Tips for Avoiding Giving Sickness During the Season of Giving KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - This time of the year is considered to many as the season of giving. It's also the season of giving germs! With the holidays fast approaching, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department offers the following tips on staying healthy: Get a flu shot. Everybody older than six months of age should get a flu shot. Flu shots are available at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department at 108 Lee St., in Charleston and the Putnam County Health Department at 11878 ...

Ski for Free on West Virginia Ski Free Day snowshoemtn.com POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - While Black Friday is traditionally known as the kickoff day for the holiday shopping season, for one resort in the Mountain State, it's the opening day for ski season. Winter sports bring in well over a quarter of a million tourists each season to West Virginia. It's an impact that people like Public Relations Specialist for Snowshoe Mountain Shawn Cassell see first hand, so they are wasting no time getting their slopes in peak condition. "Shoul...

Logan Hunters Frustrated with DNR ATV Enforcement A coalition of Logan County hunters are taking their concerns to the capitol after the Department of Natural Resources chained up gates at hunting trail heads. ATVs are banned on Wildlife Management Areas, but the land has been owned by the DNR for about two years, and it's just this month that the rule has started to be enforced. Eddie Lawson grew up riding ATVs on hunting trails, that is until the last three weeks. "I'm 64, 40+ years in the mines and I...

Report: West Virginia Ranks 10th for Most Violent States on Black Friday djLicious / Flickr / CC BY 2.0 WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - All across the United States, Black Friday gives people a chance to score great deals on Christmas and holiday gifts and capture their dream electronics. But sometimes those rock-bottom savings turn into a dangerous siren song, and people go too far in their quest for a cheap TV or Hatchimals for their kid. The Mountain State has received a high violence ranking when it comes to Black Friday. According to Reviews, West Virginia ranks tenth in the U.S.&nb...