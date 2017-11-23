Holiday Shopping Traffic May Be To Blame For Wreck On Busy Roadw - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Holiday Shopping Traffic May Be To Blame For Wreck On Busy Roadway

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
MGN Online MGN Online

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 3 vehicles are involved in a crash on Corridor G Thursday night.

The crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Corridor G northbound near the Dudley Farms plaza. 

Dispatchers are not sure if there are any injuries at this time.

South Charleston Fire, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene.

The roadway is still open, but expect delays in that area while crews work to clear the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Holiday Shopping Traffic May Be To Blame For Wreck On Busy Roadway

    Holiday Shopping Traffic May Be To Blame For Wreck On Busy Roadway

    Thursday, November 23 2017 10:13 PM EST2017-11-24 03:13:09 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 3 vehicles are involved in a crash on Corridor G Thursday night. The crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Corridor G northbound near the Dudley Farms plaza.  Dispatchers are not sure if there are any injuries at this time. South Charleston Fire, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. The roadway is still open, but expect delays in that area while crews work to clear the scene. We will provide more information on thi...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 3 vehicles are involved in a crash on Corridor G Thursday night. The crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Corridor G northbound near the Dudley Farms plaza.  Dispatchers are not sure if there are any injuries at this time. South Charleston Fire, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. The roadway is still open, but expect delays in that area while crews work to clear the scene. We will provide more information on thi...

  • I-64 Eastbound Reopens Following Vehicle Fire in Kanawha County

    I-64 Eastbound Reopens Following Vehicle Fire in Kanawha County

    Thursday, November 23 2017 2:08 PM EST2017-11-23 19:08:27 GMT

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All eastbound lanes of I-64 are shut down after a vehicle fire. The vehicle fire was reported just before 1 p.m. on the 47 mile marker of I-64 approximately 2 miles east of Nitro. There is no word on whether there are any injuries at this time. We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All eastbound lanes of I-64 are shut down after a vehicle fire. The vehicle fire was reported just before 1 p.m. on the 47 mile marker of I-64 approximately 2 miles east of Nitro. There is no word on whether there are any injuries at this time. We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.

  • Man Caught with Loaded Gun at Yeager Airport on Thanksgiving

    Man Caught with Loaded Gun at Yeager Airport on Thanksgiving

    Thursday, November 23 2017 9:37 AM EST2017-11-23 14:37:22 GMT
    Transportation Security AdministrationTransportation Security Administration
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man had a bad start to his Thanksgiving morning when a Transportation Security Administration officer at Yeager Airport (CRW) spotted a loaded gun in the man’s carry-on bag at the airport checkpoint. According to a release from the Transportation Security Administration, the Huntington, WV man was caught at the checkpoint with a .380 caliber handgun loaded with three bullets. The TSA officer who was staffing the chec...
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A West Virginia man had a bad start to his Thanksgiving morning when a Transportation Security Administration officer at Yeager Airport (CRW) spotted a loaded gun in the man’s carry-on bag at the airport checkpoint. According to a release from the Transportation Security Administration, the Huntington, WV man was caught at the checkpoint with a .380 caliber handgun loaded with three bullets. The TSA officer who was staffing the chec...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Logan Hunters Frustrated with DNR ATV Enforcement

    Logan Hunters Frustrated with DNR ATV Enforcement

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 9:01 PM EST2017-11-23 02:01:16 GMT

    A coalition of Logan County hunters are taking their concerns to the capitol after the Department of Natural Resources chained up gates at hunting trail heads. ATVs are banned on Wildlife Management Areas, but the land has been owned by the DNR for about two years, and it's just this month that the rule has started to be enforced.  Eddie Lawson grew up riding ATVs on hunting trails, that is until the last three weeks. "I'm 64, 40+ years in the mines and I...

    A coalition of Logan County hunters are taking their concerns to the capitol after the Department of Natural Resources chained up gates at hunting trail heads. ATVs are banned on Wildlife Management Areas, but the land has been owned by the DNR for about two years, and it's just this month that the rule has started to be enforced.  Eddie Lawson grew up riding ATVs on hunting trails, that is until the last three weeks. "I'm 64, 40+ years in the mines and I...

  • 2 West Virginia hunters killed in first days of deer season

    2 West Virginia hunters killed in first days of deer season

    Thursday, November 23 2017 7:28 PM EST2017-11-24 00:28:05 GMT
    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of the state's deer season with firearms, and a second hunter died after his all-terrain vehicle rolled over a day later. The Division of Natural Resources says Kenneth Franklin Lafferty III died Monday while hunting with a rifle near his home in Wetzel County's New Martinsville. Described as "a single subject incident," it was under investigation by police. Authoritie...
    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of the state's deer season with firearms, and a second hunter died after his all-terrain vehicle rolled over a day later. The Division of Natural Resources says Kenneth Franklin Lafferty III died Monday while hunting with a rifle near his home in Wetzel County's New Martinsville. Described as "a single subject incident," it was under investigation by police. Authoritie...

  • Mother charged after putting recording device in daughter’s backpack

    Mother charged after putting recording device in daughter’s backpack

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 11:07 AM EST2017-11-22 16:07:26 GMT

    A mother is facing charges after hiding a recording device in her daughter’s backpack after hearing she was being bullied.

    A mother is facing charges after hiding a recording device in her daughter’s backpack after hearing she was being bullied.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.