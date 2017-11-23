Holiday Shopping Traffic May Be To Blame For Wreck On Busy Roadway

Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Logan Hunters Frustrated with DNR ATV Enforcement Logan Hunters Frustrated with DNR ATV Enforcement A coalition of Logan County hunters are taking their concerns to the capitol after the Department of Natural Resources chained up gates at hunting trail heads. ATVs are banned on Wildlife Management Areas, but the land has been owned by the DNR for about two years, and it's just this month that the rule has started to be enforced. Eddie Lawson grew up riding ATVs on hunting trails, that is until the last three weeks. "I'm 64, 40+ years in the mines and I... A coalition of Logan County hunters are taking their concerns to the capitol after the Department of Natural Resources chained up gates at hunting trail heads. ATVs are banned on Wildlife Management Areas, but the land has been owned by the DNR for about two years, and it's just this month that the rule has started to be enforced. Eddie Lawson grew up riding ATVs on hunting trails, that is until the last three weeks. "I'm 64, 40+ years in the mines and I...

2 West Virginia hunters killed in first days of deer season 2 West Virginia hunters killed in first days of deer season CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of the state's deer season with firearms, and a second hunter died after his all-terrain vehicle rolled over a day later. The Division of Natural Resources says Kenneth Franklin Lafferty III died Monday while hunting with a rifle near his home in Wetzel County's New Martinsville. Described as "a single subject incident," it was under investigation by police. Authoritie... CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of the state's deer season with firearms, and a second hunter died after his all-terrain vehicle rolled over a day later. The Division of Natural Resources says Kenneth Franklin Lafferty III died Monday while hunting with a rifle near his home in Wetzel County's New Martinsville. Described as "a single subject incident," it was under investigation by police. Authoritie...

Thanksgiving foods you should never feed to your pets Thanksgiving foods you should never feed to your pets COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Pet owners beware! There are several foods you should not give to your animals this Thanksgiving. Below is a break down of what you shouldn’t give to your pets. So what can you give them? Scroll down to the end for a Turkey Day pet friendly menu. NO: Turkey bones Turkey bones can cause pets to choke and if they swallow them, the bones can puncture the stomach or intestines, which could possibly kill them. Instead, give pets pieces of COOKED turkey. Br... COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Pet owners beware! There are several foods you should not give to your animals this Thanksgiving. Below is a break down of what you shouldn’t give to your pets. So what can you give them? Scroll down to the end for a Turkey Day pet friendly menu. NO: Turkey bones Turkey bones can cause pets to choke and if they swallow them, the bones can puncture the stomach or intestines, which could possibly kill them. Instead, give pets pieces of COOKED turkey. Br...

Ski for Free on West Virginia Ski Free Day Ski for Free on West Virginia Ski Free Day snowshoemtn.com POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - While Black Friday is traditionally known as the kickoff day for the holiday shopping season, for one resort in the Mountain State, it's the opening day for ski season. Winter sports bring in well over a quarter of a million tourists each season to West Virginia. It's an impact that people like Public Relations Specialist for Snowshoe Mountain Shawn Cassell see first hand, so they are wasting no time getting their slopes in peak condition. "Shoul... POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - While Black Friday is traditionally known as the kickoff day for the holiday shopping season, for one resort in the Mountain State, it's the opening day for ski season. Winter sports bring in well over a quarter of a million tourists each season to West Virginia. It's an impact that people like Public Relations Specialist for Snowshoe Mountain Shawn Cassell see first hand, so they are wasting no time getting their slopes in peak condition. "Shoul...

Woman raises money for homeless man who gave her his last $20 when she ran out of gas Woman raises money for homeless man who gave her his last $20 when she ran out of gas PHILADELPHIA (WCMH/AP) — A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia is raising money to help him. Kate McClure was heading to Philadelphia to visit a friend last month when she ran out of gas on Interstate 95. The Florence Township woman pulled over and began to worry until a homeless man approached her. The man, whose name was “Johnny,” told her it wasn’t safe and he bought McClure gas with his last $20. McCl... PHILADELPHIA (WCMH/AP) — A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia is raising money to help him. Kate McClure was heading to Philadelphia to visit a friend last month when she ran out of gas on Interstate 95. The Florence Township woman pulled over and began to worry until a homeless man approached her. The man, whose name was “Johnny,” told her it wasn’t safe and he bought McClure gas with his last $20. McCl...

Holiday Shopping Traffic May Be To Blame For Wreck On Busy Roadway Holiday Shopping Traffic May Be To Blame For Wreck On Busy Roadway MGN Online KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 3 vehicles are involved in a crash on Corridor G Thursday night. The crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Corridor G northbound near the Dudley Farms plaza. Dispatchers are not sure if there are any injuries at this time. South Charleston Fire, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. The roadway is still open, but expect delays in that area while crews work to clear the scene. We will provide more information on thi... KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 3 vehicles are involved in a crash on Corridor G Thursday night. The crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Corridor G northbound near the Dudley Farms plaza. Dispatchers are not sure if there are any injuries at this time. South Charleston Fire, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. The roadway is still open, but expect delays in that area while crews work to clear the scene. We will provide more information on thi...