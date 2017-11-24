Small Plane Veers Off Of Runway At Yeager Airport

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 3 vehicles are involved in a crash on Corridor G Thursday night. The crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Corridor G northbound near the Dudley Farms plaza. Dispatchers are not sure if there are any injuries at this time. South Charleston Fire, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. The roadway is still open, but expect delays in that area while crews work to clear the scene. We will provide more information on thi...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 3 vehicles are involved in a crash on Corridor G Thursday night. The crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Corridor G northbound near the Dudley Farms plaza. Dispatchers are not sure if there are any injuries at this time. South Charleston Fire, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. The roadway is still open, but expect delays in that area while crews work to clear the scene. We will provide more information on thi...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All eastbound lanes of I-64 are shut down after a vehicle fire. The vehicle fire was reported just before 1 p.m. on the 47 mile marker of I-64 approximately 2 miles east of Nitro. There is no word on whether there are any injuries at this time. We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - All eastbound lanes of I-64 are shut down after a vehicle fire. The vehicle fire was reported just before 1 p.m. on the 47 mile marker of I-64 approximately 2 miles east of Nitro. There is no word on whether there are any injuries at this time. We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as we receive it.
West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of deer season with firearms.
West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of deer season with firearms.
ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) - 13 News spoke to management at the Eleanor Family Dollar, who informed us that an incident report was filed with Family Dollars Corporate Headquarters. They declined to comment further. 13 News has also reached out to the corporate office for a copy of the incident report.
ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) - 13 News spoke to management at the Eleanor Family Dollar, who informed us that an incident report was filed with Family Dollars Corporate Headquarters. They declined to comment further. 13 News has also reached out to the corporate office for a copy of the incident report.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that Huntington police are on the scene of a body found. The body was discovered this morning. They say the body was found near U.S. Equipment on the city's west end. Dispatchers confirm that the body is being investigated as an unattended death. The cause of death is unknown at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene. Huntington Police Department are investigating. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update thi...
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - Dispatchers tell 13 News that Huntington police are on the scene of a body found. The body was discovered this morning. They say the body was found near U.S. Equipment on the city's west end. Dispatchers confirm that the body is being investigated as an unattended death. The cause of death is unknown at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene. Huntington Police Department are investigating. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update thi...
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office says one person died in an early morning fire near the Fayette/Kanawha County line.
The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office says one person died in an early morning fire near the Fayette/Kanawha County line.
A gas leak was reported at a natural gas company in Raleigh County Tuesday morning.
A gas leak was reported at a natural gas company in Raleigh County Tuesday morning.
Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office are looking into a fatal crash that happened Monday morning. According to a news release, Sheriff Garrett Roberts said 82-year-old Louisa native, James Marcum, died after his car crashed into a tree-trimming truck. The crash happened on Route 3 and left traffic at a standstill. A flagger was working in that area but Marcum did not stop and crashed into the truck.
Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office are looking into a fatal crash that happened Monday morning. According to a news release, Sheriff Garrett Roberts said 82-year-old Louisa native, James Marcum, died after his car crashed into a tree-trimming truck. The crash happened on Route 3 and left traffic at a standstill. A flagger was working in that area but Marcum did not stop and crashed into the truck.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
According to dispatchers with 911, the BB&T branch in the 3800 block of Kanawha City was robbed.
According to dispatchers with 911, the BB&T branch in the 3800 block of Kanawha City was robbed.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 3 vehicles are involved in a crash on Corridor G Thursday night. The crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Corridor G northbound near the Dudley Farms plaza. Dispatchers are not sure if there are any injuries at this time. South Charleston Fire, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. The roadway is still open, but expect delays in that area while crews work to clear the scene. We will provide more information on thi...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 3 vehicles are involved in a crash on Corridor G Thursday night. The crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Corridor G northbound near the Dudley Farms plaza. Dispatchers are not sure if there are any injuries at this time. South Charleston Fire, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. The roadway is still open, but expect delays in that area while crews work to clear the scene. We will provide more information on thi...
A coalition of Logan County hunters are taking their concerns to the capitol after the Department of Natural Resources chained up gates at hunting trail heads. ATVs are banned on Wildlife Management Areas, but the land has been owned by the DNR for about two years, and it's just this month that the rule has started to be enforced. Eddie Lawson grew up riding ATVs on hunting trails, that is until the last three weeks. "I'm 64, 40+ years in the mines and I...
A coalition of Logan County hunters are taking their concerns to the capitol after the Department of Natural Resources chained up gates at hunting trail heads. ATVs are banned on Wildlife Management Areas, but the land has been owned by the DNR for about two years, and it's just this month that the rule has started to be enforced. Eddie Lawson grew up riding ATVs on hunting trails, that is until the last three weeks. "I'm 64, 40+ years in the mines and I...
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
A mother is facing charges after hiding a recording device in her daughter’s backpack after hearing she was being bullied.
A mother is facing charges after hiding a recording device in her daughter’s backpack after hearing she was being bullied.