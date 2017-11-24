Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

2 West Virginia hunters killed in first days of deer season CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of the state's deer season with firearms, and a second hunter died after his all-terrain vehicle rolled over a day later. The Division of Natural Resources says Kenneth Franklin Lafferty III died Monday while hunting with a rifle near his home in Wetzel County's New Martinsville. Described as "a single subject incident," it was under investigation by police. Authoritie...

Holiday Shopping Traffic May Be To Blame For Wreck On Busy Roadway MGN Online KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 3 vehicles are involved in a crash on Corridor G Thursday night. The crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Corridor G northbound near the Dudley Farms plaza. Dispatchers are not sure if there are any injuries at this time. South Charleston Fire, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. The roadway is still open, but expect delays in that area while crews work to clear the scene. We will provide more information on thi...

Small Plane Veers Off Of Runway At Yeager Airport Officials from Yeager Airport sent the following release regarding this mornings incident. At approximately 6:10 AM a Cirrus SR22T, Tail Number N787MK, arriving from Charlotte, North Carolina, veered off the runway in to the grass while taxiing after landing. The aircraft suffered only superficial damage upon impacting a distance remaining sign. The aircraft has been removed from the grass by Yeager Airport staff and taken to a hangar. The two souls on-board the aircraft safely exite...

Police: Man crashes car to highlight dangerous intersection CLERMONT, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a man angered over people driving dangerously through a busy intersection appeared to intentionally cause a crash there to highlight the problem. The Daily Commercial reports 61-year-old Bruce John Homer told Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies who responded to the Sunday afternoon accident that he was frustrated law enforcement wouldn't crack down on people running through a stop sign at the intersection. The driver of the SUV that was hit sa...

Ski for Free on West Virginia Ski Free Day snowshoemtn.com POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - While Black Friday is traditionally known as the kickoff day for the holiday shopping season, for one resort in the Mountain State, it's the opening day for ski season. Winter sports bring in well over a quarter of a million tourists each season to West Virginia. It's an impact that people like Public Relations Specialist for Snowshoe Mountain Shawn Cassell see first hand, so they are wasting no time getting their slopes in peak condition. "Shoul...

Logan Hunters Frustrated with DNR ATV Enforcement A coalition of Logan County hunters are taking their concerns to the capitol after the Department of Natural Resources chained up gates at hunting trail heads. ATVs are banned on Wildlife Management Areas, but the land has been owned by the DNR for about two years, and it's just this month that the rule has started to be enforced. Eddie Lawson grew up riding ATVs on hunting trails, that is until the last three weeks. "I'm 64, 40+ years in the mines and I...