Small Plane Veers Off Of Runway At Yeager Airport

By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Officials from Yeager Airport sent the following release regarding this mornings incident.

At approximately 6:10 AM a Cirrus SR22T, Tail Number N787MK, arriving from Charlotte, North Carolina, veered off the runway in to the grass while taxiing after landing. The aircraft suffered only superficial damage upon impacting a distance remaining sign. The aircraft has been removed from the grass by Yeager Airport staff and taken to a hangar. The two souls on-board the aircraft safely exited, and were not injured. The exact cause of this incident is still being investigated. Operations at the airport were not affected.

We will update if any firther information becomes available.

