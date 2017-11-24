Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect In Kanawha County

According to dispatchers with 911, the BB&T branch in the 3800 block of Kanawha City was robbed.

The incident happened shortly after 10:00 a.m.

The man gave the teller a note informing them that he had a gun and demanded everything in the cash drawer.

The suspect was wearing a grey scarf, a blue WVU Mountaineer jacket, and a grey wig.

The description of the suspect is a white male standing 5'2 and in his 40's

He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

We have a crew in route and will update with the latest information as it becomes available.