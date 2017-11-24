Coming Home: A West Virginia WWII Fallen Soldier is Positively I - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Coming Home: A West Virginia WWII Fallen Soldier is Positively Identified

Posted: Updated:

Helen Francisco was only three years old when three of her brothers went off to war. 

One of them, Private Shirley Eugene Bailey, did not return. Francisco said she felt that through the pain of her mother.

 "Well she cried. She really did. She cried a lot when she was home," recalled Francisco. 

Francisco's big brother Private Bailey was only 19 years old when his battalion was sent to seize the northern parts of the German Hurtgen Forest, which would turn out to be the US Army's longest and costliest battle of World War II. 33-thousand soldiers were killed, wounded and missing. On November 29, 1944, Private Bailey, an Army  medic, would be one of those statistics. During a German Counterattack, Bailey rushed forward to aid a wounded man and was killed by enemy fire.

Knowing he gave his life for another can only make a sister proud. 

"It was wonderful that he wanted to treat other people and take care of them," said Francisco.

Private Bailey died for his country during the war,  but he never made it back home.

For years and after numerous inquiry letters from Bailey's mother Margaret, Private Bailey's remains could not be positively identified.

"She worked so hard trying to find him," said Francisco of her mother's efforts.

It turns out that Bailey's remains had been moved to an isolated grave near Schlich, Germany; later to be moved to Belgium and buried as an unknown soldier.

It wasn't until 70 years later, October 2016,  that Bailey's remains were positively identified by DNA analysis, made official only two months ago by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) in Nebraska - which posted a news release on November 22, 2017, the day before Thanksgiving Day.

"My mom would really be happy today. (laughing) ... yep she would ... be wonderful," said Francisco. "We've waited so long ... nephews neices ... and we're all happy ... because they've all waited that long." 

The remains of Private Bailey will be flown back to Charleston at the end of this month.

Funeral arrangements are planned. Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, December 2nd at Keller funeral home in Dunbar, West Virginia from 10:30am to 12:30pm.  A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1pm at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Coming Home: A West Virginia WWII Fallen Soldier is Positively Identified

    Coming Home: A West Virginia WWII Fallen Soldier is Positively Identified

    Friday, November 24 2017 1:06 PM EST2017-11-24 18:06:11 GMT

    Helen Francisco was only three years old when three of her brothers went off to war.  

    Helen Francisco was only three years old when three of her brothers went off to war.  

  • At Least 200 Killed In Egypt Mosque Attack

    At Least 200 Killed In Egypt Mosque Attack

    Friday, November 24 2017 11:34 AM EST2017-11-24 16:34:01 GMT

    EL-ARISH, Egypt -- Militants attacked a crowded mosque during Friday prayers in the Sinai Peninsula, settling off explosives, spraying worshippers with gunfire and killing at least 200 people in the deadliest ever attack on Egyptian civilians by Islamic extremists. 

    EL-ARISH, Egypt -- Militants attacked a crowded mosque during Friday prayers in the Sinai Peninsula, settling off explosives, spraying worshippers with gunfire and killing at least 200 people in the deadliest ever attack on Egyptian civilians by Islamic extremists. 

  • 2 West Virginia hunters killed in first days of deer season

    2 West Virginia hunters killed in first days of deer season

    Thursday, November 23 2017 7:28 PM EST2017-11-24 00:28:05 GMT
    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of the state's deer season with firearms, and a second hunter died after his all-terrain vehicle rolled over a day later. The Division of Natural Resources says Kenneth Franklin Lafferty III died Monday while hunting with a rifle near his home in Wetzel County's New Martinsville. Described as "a single subject incident," it was under investigation by police. Authoritie...
    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of the state's deer season with firearms, and a second hunter died after his all-terrain vehicle rolled over a day later. The Division of Natural Resources says Kenneth Franklin Lafferty III died Monday while hunting with a rifle near his home in Wetzel County's New Martinsville. Described as "a single subject incident," it was under investigation by police. Authoritie...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect In Kanawha County

    Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect In Kanawha County

    Friday, November 24 2017 12:38 PM EST2017-11-24 17:38:48 GMT

    According to dispatchers with 911, the BB&T branch in the 3800 block of Kanawha City was robbed. 

    According to dispatchers with 911, the BB&T branch in the 3800 block of Kanawha City was robbed. 

  • 2 West Virginia hunters killed in first days of deer season

    2 West Virginia hunters killed in first days of deer season

    Thursday, November 23 2017 7:28 PM EST2017-11-24 00:28:05 GMT
    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of the state's deer season with firearms, and a second hunter died after his all-terrain vehicle rolled over a day later. The Division of Natural Resources says Kenneth Franklin Lafferty III died Monday while hunting with a rifle near his home in Wetzel County's New Martinsville. Described as "a single subject incident," it was under investigation by police. Authoritie...
    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of the state's deer season with firearms, and a second hunter died after his all-terrain vehicle rolled over a day later. The Division of Natural Resources says Kenneth Franklin Lafferty III died Monday while hunting with a rifle near his home in Wetzel County's New Martinsville. Described as "a single subject incident," it was under investigation by police. Authoritie...

  • Holiday Shopping Traffic May Be To Blame For Wreck On Busy Roadway

    Holiday Shopping Traffic May Be To Blame For Wreck On Busy Roadway

    Thursday, November 23 2017 10:13 PM EST2017-11-24 03:13:09 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 3 vehicles are involved in a crash on Corridor G Thursday night. The crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Corridor G northbound near the Dudley Farms plaza.  Dispatchers are not sure if there are any injuries at this time. South Charleston Fire, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. The roadway is still open, but expect delays in that area while crews work to clear the scene. We will provide more information on thi...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 3 vehicles are involved in a crash on Corridor G Thursday night. The crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Corridor G northbound near the Dudley Farms plaza.  Dispatchers are not sure if there are any injuries at this time. South Charleston Fire, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. The roadway is still open, but expect delays in that area while crews work to clear the scene. We will provide more information on thi...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.