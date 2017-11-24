Cops: Naked Man Drives Into Tree While Having Sex; Baby In Backseat

LA GRANDE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was drunk, naked and having sex with a woman while driving south of Tacoma missed a curve and struck a tree.
According to dispatchers with 911, the BB&T branch in the 3800 block of Kanawha City was robbed.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized more than 76 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
Two brothers in Fayette County are in jail after being arrested for attempted murder.
A mother is facing charges after hiding a recording device in her daughter’s backpack after hearing she was being bullied.
An Ohio woman has been sentenced to nine months in prison for taping her 12-year-old son to a chair while she took one of her children swimming.
A Fayette County man has been arrested in connection with allegations of Gross Child Neglect Creating the Risk of Serious Bodily Injury or Death.
Deputies with the Boyd County Sheriff's Office have arrested four suspects during an undercover investigation regarding a drug trafficking operation.
Law enforcement are looking for a man who is charged with raping two girls under the age of 13 after his vehicle was found in West Virginia.
Deputies got a call Monday morning stating a man barricaded himself in a bathroom with a gun - claiming several men had got under the home, came up through the floor, and assaulted him.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 3 vehicles are involved in a crash on Corridor G Thursday night. The crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Corridor G northbound near the Dudley Farms plaza. Dispatchers are not sure if there are any injuries at this time. South Charleston Fire, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. The roadway is still open, but expect delays in that area while crews work to clear the scene. We will provide more information on thi...
EL-ARISH, Egypt -- Militants attacked a crowded mosque during Friday prayers in the Sinai Peninsula, settling off explosives, spraying worshippers with gunfire and killing at least 200 people in the deadliest ever attack on Egyptian civilians by Islamic extremists.
A coalition of Logan County hunters are taking their concerns to the capitol after the Department of Natural Resources chained up gates at hunting trail heads. ATVs are banned on Wildlife Management Areas, but the land has been owned by the DNR for about two years, and it's just this month that the rule has started to be enforced. Eddie Lawson grew up riding ATVs on hunting trails, that is until the last three weeks. "I'm 64, 40+ years in the mines and I...
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are responding to a truck fire on I-64 Friday afternoon. The truck fire is at the 23 mile marker of I-64 westbound in Cabell County, about 5 miles west of the Milton exit. Dispatchers do not know if there are any injuries at this time. The front half of the truck was engulfed in flames. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
