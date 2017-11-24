Westbound Lanes of I-64 Reopen Following Truck Fire

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are responding to a truck fire on I-64 Friday afternoon.

The truck fire was at the 23 mile marker of I-64 westbound in Cabell County, about 5 miles west of the Milton exit and was reported around 2:45 p.m.

Dispatchers do not know if there are any injuries at this time.

The front half of the truck was engulfed in flames. The flames were large enough to cover the entire interstate with smoke for a period of time.

Barboursville Fire responded to the scene.

The westbound lanes were closed for about an hour while crews worked the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.