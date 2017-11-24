Westbound Lanes of I-64 Reopen Following Truck Fire - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Westbound Lanes of I-64 Reopen Following Truck Fire

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
Reporter Tiffney Lopez Reporter Tiffney Lopez
Reporter Tiffney Lopez Reporter Tiffney Lopez
Reporter Tiffney Lopez Reporter Tiffney Lopez
Reporter Tiffney Lopez Reporter Tiffney Lopez

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are responding to a truck fire on I-64 Friday afternoon.

The truck fire was at the 23 mile marker of I-64 westbound in Cabell County, about 5 miles west of the Milton exit and was reported around 2:45 p.m.

Dispatchers do not know if there are any injuries at this time.

The front half of the truck was engulfed in flames. The flames were large enough to cover the entire interstate with smoke for a period of time.

Barboursville Fire responded to the scene.

The westbound lanes were closed for about an hour while crews worked the scene.

We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Mail Truck Flips Over on Interstate 79

    Mail Truck Flips Over on Interstate 79

    Friday, November 24 2017 5:23 PM EST2017-11-24 22:23:52 GMT
    Newton Volunteer Fire DepartmentNewton Volunteer Fire Department
    AMMA, WV (WOWK) - A tractor-trailer crash closed a portion of Interstate 79 for several hours in Roane County Friday morning. According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, on Friday at around 2:30am, fire crews were alerted for a reported tractor-trailer rollover around the 29mm of I-79 northbound. When crews arrived on scene, they were advised that there was a second accident at the same location and unknown injuries. Upon arrival it was found to be a mail truc...
    AMMA, WV (WOWK) - A tractor-trailer crash closed a portion of Interstate 79 for several hours in Roane County Friday morning. According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, on Friday at around 2:30am, fire crews were alerted for a reported tractor-trailer rollover around the 29mm of I-79 northbound. When crews arrived on scene, they were advised that there was a second accident at the same location and unknown injuries. Upon arrival it was found to be a mail truc...

  • Westbound Lanes of I-64 Reopen Following Truck Fire

    Westbound Lanes of I-64 Reopen Following Truck Fire

    Friday, November 24 2017 4:08 PM EST2017-11-24 21:08:18 GMT

    CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are responding to a truck fire on I-64 Friday afternoon. The truck fire is at the 23 mile marker of I-64 westbound in Cabell County, about 5 miles west of the Milton exit.  Dispatchers do not know if there are any injuries at this time. The front half of the truck was engulfed in flames. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are responding to a truck fire on I-64 Friday afternoon. The truck fire is at the 23 mile marker of I-64 westbound in Cabell County, about 5 miles west of the Milton exit.  Dispatchers do not know if there are any injuries at this time. The front half of the truck was engulfed in flames. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

  • Small Plane Veers Off Of Runway At Yeager Airport

    Small Plane Veers Off Of Runway At Yeager Airport

    Friday, November 24 2017 8:29 AM EST2017-11-24 13:29:22 GMT
    Officials from Yeager Airport sent the following release regarding this mornings incident. At approximately 6:10 AM a Cirrus SR22T, Tail Number N787MK, arriving from Charlotte, North Carolina, veered off the runway in to the grass while taxiing after landing. The aircraft suffered only superficial damage upon impacting a distance remaining sign. The aircraft has been removed from the grass by Yeager Airport staff and taken to a hangar. The two souls on-board the aircraft safely exite...
    Officials from Yeager Airport sent the following release regarding this mornings incident. At approximately 6:10 AM a Cirrus SR22T, Tail Number N787MK, arriving from Charlotte, North Carolina, veered off the runway in to the grass while taxiing after landing. The aircraft suffered only superficial damage upon impacting a distance remaining sign. The aircraft has been removed from the grass by Yeager Airport staff and taken to a hangar. The two souls on-board the aircraft safely exite...
    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Cops: Naked Man Drives Into Tree While Having Sex; Baby In Backseat

    Cops: Naked Man Drives Into Tree While Having Sex; Baby In Backseat

    Friday, November 24 2017 2:04 PM EST2017-11-24 19:04:17 GMT

    LA GRANDE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was drunk, naked and having sex with a woman while driving south of Tacoma missed a curve and struck a tree. 

    LA GRANDE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was drunk, naked and having sex with a woman while driving south of Tacoma missed a curve and struck a tree. 

  • Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect In Kanawha County

    Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect In Kanawha County

    Friday, November 24 2017 12:38 PM EST2017-11-24 17:38:48 GMT

    According to dispatchers with 911, the BB&T branch in the 3800 block of Kanawha City was robbed. 

    According to dispatchers with 911, the BB&T branch in the 3800 block of Kanawha City was robbed. 

  • 2 West Virginia hunters killed in first days of deer season

    2 West Virginia hunters killed in first days of deer season

    Thursday, November 23 2017 7:28 PM EST2017-11-24 00:28:05 GMT
    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of the state's deer season with firearms, and a second hunter died after his all-terrain vehicle rolled over a day later. The Division of Natural Resources says Kenneth Franklin Lafferty III died Monday while hunting with a rifle near his home in Wetzel County's New Martinsville. Described as "a single subject incident," it was under investigation by police. Authoritie...
    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of the state's deer season with firearms, and a second hunter died after his all-terrain vehicle rolled over a day later. The Division of Natural Resources says Kenneth Franklin Lafferty III died Monday while hunting with a rifle near his home in Wetzel County's New Martinsville. Described as "a single subject incident," it was under investigation by police. Authoritie...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.