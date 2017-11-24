Mail Truck Flips Over on Interstate 79

AMMA, WV (WOWK) - A tractor-trailer crash closed a portion of Interstate 79 for several hours in Roane County Friday morning.

According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, on Friday at around 2:30am, fire crews were alerted for a reported tractor-trailer rollover around the 29mm of I-79 northbound.

When crews arrived on scene, they were advised that there was a second accident at the same location and unknown injuries.

Upon arrival it was found to be a mail truck that had a mechanical issue and hit the guard rail, rolled over twice and was dangling off the bridge.

Crews shut down the northbound fast lane to make the scene safe for everyone working.

The box of the truck had been destroyed and Mail was scattered all over the northbound lane. Units remained on scene for several hours assisting in cleanup and waiting for Charleston Auto to get the truck flipped back over.

Units returned to service a little after 8am Friday. All units returned to service without incident. Roane EMS, WV State Police, Slate Towing, WVDOH, and Charleston Auto were all on scene assisting.