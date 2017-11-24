Most Popular Stories Most Popular Stories More>>

Kanawha Terrace Reopens After Head-On Crash KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a head-on crash in Kanawha County. The crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. on Kanawha Terrace at 8th Street in St. Albans. Dispatchers do not know if there are any injuries at this time. Heavy damage is reported as a result of the crash. St. Albans Police, St. Albans Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene of the crash, and will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

2 West Virginia hunters killed in first days of deer season CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of the state's deer season with firearms, and a second hunter died after his all-terrain vehicle rolled over a day later. The Division of Natural Resources says Kenneth Franklin Lafferty III died Monday while hunting with a rifle near his home in Wetzel County's New Martinsville. Described as "a single subject incident," it was under investigation by police. Authorities say the second hunter died Tuesday.

Mail Truck Flips Over on Interstate 79 AMMA, WV (WOWK) - A tractor-trailer crash closed a portion of Interstate 79 for several hours in Roane County Friday morning. According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, on Friday at around 2:30am, fire crews were alerted for a reported tractor-trailer rollover around the 29mm of I-79 northbound. When crews arrived on scene, they were advised that there was a second accident at the same location and unknown injuries. Upon arrival it was found to be a mail truck.

Holiday Shopping Traffic May Be To Blame For Wreck On Busy Roadway KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - 3 vehicles are involved in a crash on Corridor G Thursday night. The crash was reported around 8:45 p.m. on Corridor G northbound near the Dudley Farms plaza. Dispatchers are not sure if there are any injuries at this time. South Charleston Fire, Charleston Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. The roadway is still open, but expect delays in that area while crews work to clear the scene. We will provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Small Plane Veers Off Of Runway At Yeager Airport Officials from Yeager Airport sent the following release regarding this mornings incident. At approximately 6:10 AM a Cirrus SR22T, Tail Number N787MK, arriving from Charlotte, North Carolina, veered off the runway in to the grass while taxiing after landing. The aircraft suffered only superficial damage upon impacting a distance remaining sign. The aircraft has been removed from the grass by Yeager Airport staff and taken to a hangar. The two souls on-board the aircraft safely exited.

At Least 200 Killed In Egypt Mosque Attack At Least 200 Killed In Egypt Mosque Attack EL-ARISH, Egypt -- Militants attacked a crowded mosque during Friday prayers in the Sinai Peninsula, settling off explosives, spraying worshippers with gunfire and killing at least 200 people in the deadliest ever attack on Egyptian civilians by Islamic extremists. EL-ARISH, Egypt -- Militants attacked a crowded mosque during Friday prayers in the Sinai Peninsula, settling off explosives, spraying worshippers with gunfire and killing at least 200 people in the deadliest ever attack on Egyptian civilians by Islamic extremists.

Ski for Free on West Virginia Ski Free Day POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - While Black Friday is traditionally known as the kickoff day for the holiday shopping season, for one resort in the Mountain State, it's the opening day for ski season. Winter sports bring in well over a quarter of a million tourists each season to West Virginia. It's an impact that people like Public Relations Specialist for Snowshoe Mountain Shawn Cassell see first hand, so they are wasting no time getting their slopes in peak condition.