Kanawha Terrace Reopens After Head-On Crash - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Kanawha Terrace Reopens After Head-On Crash

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect
MGN Online MGN Online

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a head-on crash in Kanawha County.

The crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. on Kanawha Terrace at 8th Street in St. Albans.

One female driver was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. The male driver of the other vehicle refused treatment at the scene.

Kanawha Terrace was shut down at 8th Street for about an hour while crews worked to clear the scene.

St. Albans Police, St. Albans Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Kanawha Terrace Reopens After Head-On Crash

    Kanawha Terrace Reopens After Head-On Crash

    Friday, November 24 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-11-25 01:10:48 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a head-on crash in Kanawha County. The crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. on Kanawha Terrace at 8th Street in St. Albans. Dispatchers do not know if there are any injuries at this time. Heavy damage is reported as a result of the crash. St. Albans Police, St. Albans Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene of the crash, and will provide more information as soon ...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a head-on crash in Kanawha County. The crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. on Kanawha Terrace at 8th Street in St. Albans. Dispatchers do not know if there are any injuries at this time. Heavy damage is reported as a result of the crash. St. Albans Police, St. Albans Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene of the crash, and will provide more information as soon ...

  • Mail Truck Flips Over on Interstate 79

    Mail Truck Flips Over on Interstate 79

    Friday, November 24 2017 5:23 PM EST2017-11-24 22:23:52 GMT
    Newton Volunteer Fire DepartmentNewton Volunteer Fire Department
    AMMA, WV (WOWK) - A tractor-trailer crash closed a portion of Interstate 79 for several hours in Roane County Friday morning. According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, on Friday at around 2:30am, fire crews were alerted for a reported tractor-trailer rollover around the 29mm of I-79 northbound. When crews arrived on scene, they were advised that there was a second accident at the same location and unknown injuries. Upon arrival it was found to be a mail truc...
    AMMA, WV (WOWK) - A tractor-trailer crash closed a portion of Interstate 79 for several hours in Roane County Friday morning. According to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department, on Friday at around 2:30am, fire crews were alerted for a reported tractor-trailer rollover around the 29mm of I-79 northbound. When crews arrived on scene, they were advised that there was a second accident at the same location and unknown injuries. Upon arrival it was found to be a mail truc...

  • Westbound Lanes of I-64 Reopen Following Truck Fire

    Westbound Lanes of I-64 Reopen Following Truck Fire

    Friday, November 24 2017 4:08 PM EST2017-11-24 21:08:18 GMT

    CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are responding to a truck fire on I-64 Friday afternoon. The truck fire is at the 23 mile marker of I-64 westbound in Cabell County, about 5 miles west of the Milton exit.  Dispatchers do not know if there are any injuries at this time. The front half of the truck was engulfed in flames. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Fire crews are responding to a truck fire on I-64 Friday afternoon. The truck fire is at the 23 mile marker of I-64 westbound in Cabell County, about 5 miles west of the Milton exit.  Dispatchers do not know if there are any injuries at this time. The front half of the truck was engulfed in flames. We will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Cops: Naked Man Drives Into Tree While Having Sex; Baby In Backseat

    Cops: Naked Man Drives Into Tree While Having Sex; Baby In Backseat

    Friday, November 24 2017 2:04 PM EST2017-11-24 19:04:17 GMT

    LA GRANDE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was drunk, naked and having sex with a woman while driving south of Tacoma missed a curve and struck a tree. 

    LA GRANDE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was drunk, naked and having sex with a woman while driving south of Tacoma missed a curve and struck a tree. 

  • Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect In Kanawha County

    Police Search For Armed Robbery Suspect In Kanawha County

    Friday, November 24 2017 12:38 PM EST2017-11-24 17:38:48 GMT

    According to dispatchers with 911, the BB&T branch in the 3800 block of Kanawha City was robbed. 

    According to dispatchers with 911, the BB&T branch in the 3800 block of Kanawha City was robbed. 

  • Kanawha Terrace Reopens After Head-On Crash

    Kanawha Terrace Reopens After Head-On Crash

    Friday, November 24 2017 8:10 PM EST2017-11-25 01:10:48 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a head-on crash in Kanawha County. The crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. on Kanawha Terrace at 8th Street in St. Albans. Dispatchers do not know if there are any injuries at this time. Heavy damage is reported as a result of the crash. St. Albans Police, St. Albans Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene of the crash, and will provide more information as soon ...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - Emergency responders are on the scene of a head-on crash in Kanawha County. The crash was reported just after 6:30 p.m. on Kanawha Terrace at 8th Street in St. Albans. Dispatchers do not know if there are any injuries at this time. Heavy damage is reported as a result of the crash. St. Albans Police, St. Albans Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene. We have a crew headed to the scene of the crash, and will provide more information as soon ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.