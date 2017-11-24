Hunter Mistakes Woman Walking Dogs for Deer, Fatally Shoots Her

SHERMAN, N.Y. -- A woman walking her dogs was killed after a hunter mistook her for a deer near Sherman, New York.

First responders were called to the around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of an accidental shooting.

Deputies say 43-year-old Rosemary A. Billquist of Sherman was shot once by a male hunter while walking her dogs.

Chautauqua County Sheriff Joe Gerace says the hunter, who has not been charged, mistook Billquist for a deer and shot her once with a pistol.

The hunter rushed over to Billquist when he heard a scream, called 911 and stayed with her until paramedics arrived.

Billquist was taken to a hospital in Erie, Pennsylvania, where she was pronounced dead.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police is also investigating. Gerace says the agency looks into hunting accidents and is assisting in crime scene reconstruction.

Gerace said the case will be reviewed by the Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office to see if the hunter will face criminal charges.

It’s unclear if Billquist was wearing reflective gear at the time of the shooting; the sun had set by that time.

It's illegal to hunt after the sun sets and Gerace said it’s a hunter’s responsibility to not hunt once the sun has set.

The investigation is ongoing.