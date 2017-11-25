Glitch In Payroll System Leaves Thousands Waiting On Their Paychecks,

Glitch In Payroll System Leaves Thousands Waiting On Their Paych - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - An unspecified glitch has caused a delay in paycheck deposits for up to 15,000 employees at West Virginia University.

The Dominion Post of Morgantown reports that that paychecks weren't deposited as scheduled on Friday morning.

Rob Alsop, the university's vice president for strategic initiatives, says payroll information has been resubmitted to the state for processing, but that deposits would likely not occur until Monday.
 

