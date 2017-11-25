Glitch In Payroll System Leaves Thousands Waiting On Their Paychecks,

More News More>>

Ivanka Trump, Chelsea Clinton Defend Malia Obama's Privacy Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton have rushed to the defense of Malia Obama after videos appearing to show the 19-year-old former first daughter kissing a young man and smoking began circulating on the Internet.

Vegas Shooting Survivor Killed In Hit And Run LAS VEGAS, NV (WCMH) — Just weeks after surviving the worst mass shooting in American history, a Las Vegas man was killed in a hit and run accident. Roy McClellan, 52, was hitchhiking on Nov. 17 when a Chevrolet Camaro plowed into him on Route 160.

Hunter Mistakes Woman Walking Dogs for Deer, Fatally Shoots Her SHERMAN, N.Y. -- A woman walking her dogs was killed after a hunter mistook her for a deer near Sherman, New York. First responders were called to the around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of an accidental shooting. Deputies say 43-year-old Rosemary A. Billquist of Sherman was shot once by a male hunter while walking her dogs. Chautauqua County Sheriff Joe Gerace says the hunter, who has not been charged, mistook Billquist for a deer and shot her once with a pistol. The hunter ru...

At Least 200 Killed In Egypt Mosque Attack EL-ARISH, Egypt -- Militants attacked a crowded mosque during Friday prayers in the Sinai Peninsula, settling off explosives, spraying worshippers with gunfire and killing at least 200 people in the deadliest ever attack on Egyptian civilians by Islamic extremists.

2 West Virginia hunters killed in first days of deer season CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on the opening day of the state's deer season with firearms, and a second hunter died after his all-terrain vehicle rolled over a day later. The Division of Natural Resources says Kenneth Franklin Lafferty III died Monday while hunting with a rifle near his home in Wetzel County's New Martinsville. Described as "a single subject incident," it was under investigation by police. Authoritie...

Police: Man crashes car to highlight dangerous intersection CLERMONT, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a man angered over people driving dangerously through a busy intersection appeared to intentionally cause a crash there to highlight the problem. The Daily Commercial reports 61-year-old Bruce John Homer told Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies who responded to the Sunday afternoon accident that he was frustrated law enforcement wouldn't crack down on people running through a stop sign at the intersection. The driver of the SUV that was hit sa...

W.Va. AG Offers Tips For Safe Holiday Shopping CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey urges consumers to exercise caution as Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday start the holiday shopping season. "This is the time when holiday shopping kicks into full gear," Attorney General Morrisey said. "It's important to know how to spot scams and unscrupulous situations as you find the perfect gift for that special somebody." The Attorney General recommends that cons...