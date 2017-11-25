Las Vegas Pot Dispensaries Offer Black Friday Deals - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Las Vegas Pot Dispensaries Offer Black Friday Deals

Posted: Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Big-box stores won’t be the only ones offering discounts to shoppers in Las Vegas this Black Friday. Marijuana dispensaries are rolling out deals, too.

More than 40 dispensaries in the Sin City area will offer discounts on marijuana flower products, edibles such as chocolates, and concentrates, the Las Vegas Sun reported Wednesday. This will be the first Black Friday since legal sales of recreation marijuana began in Nevada.

“It’s a great stocking-stuffer, and now you can treat it like alcohol in that regard,” said state Sen. Tick Segerblom, who helped legalize recreational pot in the state. “As long as no kids can get to it. It’s for adults only.”

Some dispensaries will offer an eighth of an ounce of select flower products for $35, down from $53. One dispensary will gift shoppers a 10-pack of fruit chew edibles with any purchase, while another one will have a buy-one-get-one-free special on edibles.

Legal sales of recreational marijuana began in the state July 1. Those 21 and older with a valid ID can buy up to an ounce of pot. People can only use the drug in a private home as it remains illegal to consume it in public, including the Las Vegas Strip, hotels and casinos.

“Cannabis use has been misunderstood and vilified in our country for over 80 years, so this day will feel both surreal and celebratory,” said Andrew Jolley, owner of dispensaries and president of the Nevada Dispensary Association. “We’re very excited about the first holiday season of adult-use in Nevada.”

  • More NewsMore>>

  • BREAKING: Glee Actress Arrested In West Virginia

    BREAKING: Glee Actress Arrested In West Virginia

    Sunday, November 26 2017 1:53 AM EST2017-11-26 06:53:24 GMT

    According to Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, actress Naya Dorsey (formerly Naya Rivera) has been arrested on assault charges. 

    According to Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, actress Naya Dorsey (formerly Naya Rivera) has been arrested on assault charges. 

  • One 10-Year-Old Boy's Mission To Thank Cops With Doughnuts

    One 10-Year-Old Boy's Mission To Thank Cops With Doughnuts

    Saturday, November 25 2017 11:15 PM EST2017-11-26 04:15:18 GMT

    HOUSTON -- Lots of people make jokes about cops and doughnuts. Tyler Carach made it his mission.  He stopped in Houston with his mother, Sheena Carach, part of a ten-day road trip for his tenth birthday, thanking cops all over with free doughnuts.  

    HOUSTON -- Lots of people make jokes about cops and doughnuts. Tyler Carach made it his mission.  He stopped in Houston with his mother, Sheena Carach, part of a ten-day road trip for his tenth birthday, thanking cops all over with free doughnuts.  

  • Las Vegas Pot Dispensaries Offer Black Friday Deals

    Las Vegas Pot Dispensaries Offer Black Friday Deals

    Saturday, November 25 2017 9:07 PM EST2017-11-26 02:07:20 GMT

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Big-box stores won’t be the only ones offering discounts to shoppers in Las Vegas this Black Friday. 

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Big-box stores won’t be the only ones offering discounts to shoppers in Las Vegas this Black Friday. 

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING: Glee Actress Arrested In West Virginia

    BREAKING: Glee Actress Arrested In West Virginia

    Sunday, November 26 2017 1:53 AM EST2017-11-26 06:53:24 GMT

    According to Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, actress Naya Dorsey (formerly Naya Rivera) has been arrested on assault charges. 

    According to Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, actress Naya Dorsey (formerly Naya Rivera) has been arrested on assault charges. 

  • Vegas Shooting Survivor Killed In Hit And Run

    Vegas Shooting Survivor Killed In Hit And Run

    Saturday, November 25 2017 1:21 PM EST2017-11-25 18:21:54 GMT

    LAS VEGAS, NV (WCMH) — Just weeks after surviving the worst mass shooting in American history, a Las Vegas man was killed in a hit and run accident. Roy McClellan, 52, was hitchhiking on Nov. 17 when a Chevrolet Camaro plowed into him on Route 160. 

    LAS VEGAS, NV (WCMH) — Just weeks after surviving the worst mass shooting in American history, a Las Vegas man was killed in a hit and run accident. Roy McClellan, 52, was hitchhiking on Nov. 17 when a Chevrolet Camaro plowed into him on Route 160. 

  • Cops: Naked Man Drives Into Tree While Having Sex; Baby In Backseat

    Cops: Naked Man Drives Into Tree While Having Sex; Baby In Backseat

    Friday, November 24 2017 2:04 PM EST2017-11-24 19:04:17 GMT

    LA GRANDE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was drunk, naked and having sex with a woman while driving south of Tacoma missed a curve and struck a tree. 

    LA GRANDE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was drunk, naked and having sex with a woman while driving south of Tacoma missed a curve and struck a tree. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.