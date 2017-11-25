One 10-Year-Old Boy's Mission To Thank Cops With Doughnuts - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

One 10-Year-Old Boy's Mission To Thank Cops With Doughnuts

Posted: Updated:

HOUSTON -- Lots of people make jokes about cops and doughnuts. Tyler Carach made it his mission. 

He stopped in Houston with his mother, Sheena Carach, part of a ten-day road trip for his tenth birthday, thanking cops all over with free doughnuts. 

"Thank you, buddy, thank you," one officer told him. 

Tyler got the idea back home in Florida. He saw four cops in a store -- and used his allowance to buy them doughnuts.

Tyler Carach with some of the doughnuts he brings to police officers. 

"It makes me happy," Tyler said. "Because I get to thank the person that keeps my family safe."  

How many police officers does he want to buy a doughnuts for?

"Every single one in America," Tyler said. 

By our count, that's 900,000 cops. 

Tyler Carach delivering doughnuts to police officers.

So far, Tyler has visited 24 states in 14 months. In Las Vegas, he thanked cops and first responders for their heroism after last month's massacre.

In Albuquerque, cops sang his praises -- "Happy birthday," that is. 

Tyler's mother taught him to think big. So far, he has handed out 34,000 doughnuts

Tyler Carach with some of his new officer friends.  

"If you breathe good into the world, if you speak good into the world, if you do good into the world, it does come back to you," Sheena said.

"I get to go and see these grown men and women tear up sometimes and come to me and say, 'You have no idea what this means to us,'" Sheena said. 

Just ask Houston officer Thomas Wozniak.

"It makes me prideful for wearing this uniform," Wozniak said. "To see this little boy give so much  support and love, that's awesome."

Tyler wants to become a cop himself one day. And then, just maybe, a perfect stranger will buy him a doughnut.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • BREAKING: Glee Actress Arrested In West Virginia

    BREAKING: Glee Actress Arrested In West Virginia

    Sunday, November 26 2017 1:43 AM EST2017-11-26 06:43:43 GMT

    According to Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, actress Naya Dorsey (formerly Naya Rivera) has been arrested on assault charges. 

    According to Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, actress Naya Dorsey (formerly Naya Rivera) has been arrested on assault charges. 

  • One 10-Year-Old Boy's Mission To Thank Cops With Doughnuts

    One 10-Year-Old Boy's Mission To Thank Cops With Doughnuts

    Saturday, November 25 2017 11:15 PM EST2017-11-26 04:15:18 GMT

    HOUSTON -- Lots of people make jokes about cops and doughnuts. Tyler Carach made it his mission.  He stopped in Houston with his mother, Sheena Carach, part of a ten-day road trip for his tenth birthday, thanking cops all over with free doughnuts.  

    HOUSTON -- Lots of people make jokes about cops and doughnuts. Tyler Carach made it his mission.  He stopped in Houston with his mother, Sheena Carach, part of a ten-day road trip for his tenth birthday, thanking cops all over with free doughnuts.  

  • Las Vegas Pot Dispensaries Offer Black Friday Deals

    Las Vegas Pot Dispensaries Offer Black Friday Deals

    Saturday, November 25 2017 9:07 PM EST2017-11-26 02:07:20 GMT

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Big-box stores won’t be the only ones offering discounts to shoppers in Las Vegas this Black Friday. 

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Big-box stores won’t be the only ones offering discounts to shoppers in Las Vegas this Black Friday. 

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • BREAKING: Glee Actress Arrested In West Virginia

    BREAKING: Glee Actress Arrested In West Virginia

    Sunday, November 26 2017 1:43 AM EST2017-11-26 06:43:43 GMT

    According to Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, actress Naya Dorsey (formerly Naya Rivera) has been arrested on assault charges. 

    According to Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, actress Naya Dorsey (formerly Naya Rivera) has been arrested on assault charges. 

  • Vegas Shooting Survivor Killed In Hit And Run

    Vegas Shooting Survivor Killed In Hit And Run

    Saturday, November 25 2017 1:21 PM EST2017-11-25 18:21:54 GMT

    LAS VEGAS, NV (WCMH) — Just weeks after surviving the worst mass shooting in American history, a Las Vegas man was killed in a hit and run accident. Roy McClellan, 52, was hitchhiking on Nov. 17 when a Chevrolet Camaro plowed into him on Route 160. 

    LAS VEGAS, NV (WCMH) — Just weeks after surviving the worst mass shooting in American history, a Las Vegas man was killed in a hit and run accident. Roy McClellan, 52, was hitchhiking on Nov. 17 when a Chevrolet Camaro plowed into him on Route 160. 

  • Cops: Naked Man Drives Into Tree While Having Sex; Baby In Backseat

    Cops: Naked Man Drives Into Tree While Having Sex; Baby In Backseat

    Friday, November 24 2017 2:04 PM EST2017-11-24 19:04:17 GMT

    LA GRANDE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was drunk, naked and having sex with a woman while driving south of Tacoma missed a curve and struck a tree. 

    LA GRANDE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was drunk, naked and having sex with a woman while driving south of Tacoma missed a curve and struck a tree. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.