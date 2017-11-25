BREAKING: Glee Actress Arrested In West Virginia

According to Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, actress Naya Dorsey (formerly Naya Rivera) has been arrested on assault charges.
According to Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, actress Naya Dorsey (formerly Naya Rivera) has been arrested on assault charges.
HOUSTON -- Lots of people make jokes about cops and doughnuts. Tyler Carach made it his mission. He stopped in Houston with his mother, Sheena Carach, part of a ten-day road trip for his tenth birthday, thanking cops all over with free doughnuts.
HOUSTON -- Lots of people make jokes about cops and doughnuts. Tyler Carach made it his mission. He stopped in Houston with his mother, Sheena Carach, part of a ten-day road trip for his tenth birthday, thanking cops all over with free doughnuts.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Big-box stores won’t be the only ones offering discounts to shoppers in Las Vegas this Black Friday.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Big-box stores won’t be the only ones offering discounts to shoppers in Las Vegas this Black Friday.
ESKRIDGE, Kan. (AP) — A Cold War-era missile silo in rural northeast Kansas that housed a nuclear warhead 65 years ago and was later converted into an underground mansion is now finding a new lease on life as an Airbnb location.
ESKRIDGE, Kan. (AP) — A Cold War-era missile silo in rural northeast Kansas that housed a nuclear warhead 65 years ago and was later converted into an underground mansion is now finding a new lease on life as an Airbnb location.
Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton have rushed to the defense of Malia Obama after videos appearing to show the 19-year-old former first daughter kissing a young man and smoking began circulating on the Internet.
Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton have rushed to the defense of Malia Obama after videos appearing to show the 19-year-old former first daughter kissing a young man and smoking began circulating on the Internet.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - An unspecified glitch has caused a delay in paycheck deposits for up to 15,000 employees at West Virginia University.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - An unspecified glitch has caused a delay in paycheck deposits for up to 15,000 employees at West Virginia University.
LAS VEGAS, NV (WCMH) — Just weeks after surviving the worst mass shooting in American history, a Las Vegas man was killed in a hit and run accident. Roy McClellan, 52, was hitchhiking on Nov. 17 when a Chevrolet Camaro plowed into him on Route 160.
LAS VEGAS, NV (WCMH) — Just weeks after surviving the worst mass shooting in American history, a Las Vegas man was killed in a hit and run accident. Roy McClellan, 52, was hitchhiking on Nov. 17 when a Chevrolet Camaro plowed into him on Route 160.
Helen Francisco was only three years old when three of her brothers went off to war.
Helen Francisco was only three years old when three of her brothers went off to war.
EL-ARISH, Egypt -- Militants attacked a crowded mosque during Friday prayers in the Sinai Peninsula, settling off explosives, spraying worshippers with gunfire and killing at least 200 people in the deadliest ever attack on Egyptian civilians by Islamic extremists.
EL-ARISH, Egypt -- Militants attacked a crowded mosque during Friday prayers in the Sinai Peninsula, settling off explosives, spraying worshippers with gunfire and killing at least 200 people in the deadliest ever attack on Egyptian civilians by Islamic extremists.
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
Here are some photos from when 13 News at 5 was live at the 2017 Rod Run & Doo Wop in Charleston, West Virginia
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
WOWK 13 News participated in the 14th Annual Great Bowls of Fire Chili Fest and Cook Off in Ashland, Kentucky.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here at 13 News we're continuing our support of Habitat for Humanity. We've pitched in a couple of times this year, and today, we're heading to ReStore in Charleston, WV.
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
Here are some of your photos from the 2017 Solar Eclipse,
According to Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, actress Naya Dorsey (formerly Naya Rivera) has been arrested on assault charges.
According to Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, actress Naya Dorsey (formerly Naya Rivera) has been arrested on assault charges.
LAS VEGAS, NV (WCMH) — Just weeks after surviving the worst mass shooting in American history, a Las Vegas man was killed in a hit and run accident. Roy McClellan, 52, was hitchhiking on Nov. 17 when a Chevrolet Camaro plowed into him on Route 160.
LAS VEGAS, NV (WCMH) — Just weeks after surviving the worst mass shooting in American history, a Las Vegas man was killed in a hit and run accident. Roy McClellan, 52, was hitchhiking on Nov. 17 when a Chevrolet Camaro plowed into him on Route 160.
LA GRANDE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was drunk, naked and having sex with a woman while driving south of Tacoma missed a curve and struck a tree.
LA GRANDE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was drunk, naked and having sex with a woman while driving south of Tacoma missed a curve and struck a tree.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police say a 12-year-old boy was killed and 5 teens were injured in a shooting Friday night.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police say a 12-year-old boy was killed and 5 teens were injured in a shooting Friday night.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - An unspecified glitch has caused a delay in paycheck deposits for up to 15,000 employees at West Virginia University.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - An unspecified glitch has caused a delay in paycheck deposits for up to 15,000 employees at West Virginia University.
Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton have rushed to the defense of Malia Obama after videos appearing to show the 19-year-old former first daughter kissing a young man and smoking began circulating on the Internet.
Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton have rushed to the defense of Malia Obama after videos appearing to show the 19-year-old former first daughter kissing a young man and smoking began circulating on the Internet.
A coalition of Logan County hunters are taking their concerns to the capitol after the Department of Natural Resources chained up gates at hunting trail heads. ATVs are banned on Wildlife Management Areas, but the land has been owned by the DNR for about two years, and it's just this month that the rule has started to be enforced. Eddie Lawson grew up riding ATVs on hunting trails, that is until the last three weeks. "I'm 64, 40+ years in the mines and I...
A coalition of Logan County hunters are taking their concerns to the capitol after the Department of Natural Resources chained up gates at hunting trail heads. ATVs are banned on Wildlife Management Areas, but the land has been owned by the DNR for about two years, and it's just this month that the rule has started to be enforced. Eddie Lawson grew up riding ATVs on hunting trails, that is until the last three weeks. "I'm 64, 40+ years in the mines and I...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenager from South Charleston. Deputies say that Brooke Naomi Mallory, 15, was last seen on November 10th, 2017. She is described as 5’8” tall, approximately 150 pounds with tattoos that include “Bernice” and a rose on her left arm, and “Fear no Evil” on her right arm. Her family has not had any contact with Mallory since she went missing. Police...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teenager from South Charleston. Deputies say that Brooke Naomi Mallory, 15, was last seen on November 10th, 2017. She is described as 5’8” tall, approximately 150 pounds with tattoos that include “Bernice” and a rose on her left arm, and “Fear no Evil” on her right arm. Her family has not had any contact with Mallory since she went missing. Police...