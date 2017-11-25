BREAKING: Glee Actress Arrested In West Virginia - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

BREAKING: Glee Actress Arrested In West Virginia

Posted: Updated:
By Jeff Mitchell, Assignment Editor
Naya Rivera's arraignment in Kanawha County Naya Rivera's arraignment in Kanawha County

UPDATE: 11/26/17 @ 1:45 a.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Naya Rivera is charged with domestic battery after her husband says she hit him several times Saturday night. 

Kanawha County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to a home on 126th Street in Chesapeake around 9:30pm regarding a domestic situation. Once on scene, deputies met up with Ryan Dorsey, who said his wife, Naya Rivera, struck him on the head and bottom lip.

Dorsey told officers it happened while the two were taking their child for a walk on 126th Street. Dorsey showed Kanawha County Sheriff Deputies cellphone video of the alleged attack. 

Rivera was then immediately taken into custody and charged with domestic battery.

The charge faces a maximum sentence of 12 months in jail and a $500 fine if convicted. Rivera opted to hire an attorney but did not state who the attorney is.

ORIGINAL 11/25/17 @ 11:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - According to Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, actress Naya Dorsey (formerly Naya Rivera) has been arrested on assault charges. 

It is unclear at the moment as to if it is domestic assault  charges, due to the fact the victim was her husband.

Dorsey and her husband, Ryan Dorsey, allegedly got into an argument and she physically assaulted him.

Our sources also tell us that Mr. Dorsey recorded the entire incident along with the 911 call.

Mrs. Dorsey is currently on her way to Kanawha County Magistrate Court to be arraigned on these charges 

