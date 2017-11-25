UPDATE: New details in arrest of Glee actress

UPDATE: 11/26/17 @ 5:00 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)- Kanawha County Sheriff's Office told 13 News it was a fight about their child that led to the altercation between Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey. Deputies report the incident happened on 126th Street in Chesapeake, but Dorsey called police from inside his parent's home. The responding officer said Rivera was inebriated, but not combative when she was taken into custody. The two told police they were visiting family for the holiday.

Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said all calls of domestic battery are taken seriously regardless of the gender of the caller.

Rivera will have a hearing in the coming days.

UPDATE: 11/26/17 @ 1:45 a.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - Naya Rivera is charged with domestic battery after her husband says she hit him several times Saturday night.

Kanawha County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to a home on 126th Street in Chesapeake around 9:30pm regarding a domestic situation. Once on scene, deputies met up with Ryan Dorsey, who said his wife, Naya Rivera, struck him on the head and bottom lip.

Dorsey told officers it happened while the two were taking their child for a walk on 126th Street. Dorsey showed Kanawha County Sheriff Deputies cellphone video of the alleged attack.

Rivera was then immediately taken into custody and charged with domestic battery.

The charge faces a maximum sentence of 12 months in jail and a $500 fine if convicted. Rivera opted to hire an attorney but did not state who the attorney is.

Rivera was released on a $1,000 PR Bond.

ORIGINAL 11/25/17 @ 11:30 p.m.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - According to Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, actress Naya Dorsey (formerly Naya Rivera) has been arrested on assault charges.

It is unclear at the moment as to if it is domestic assault charges, due to the fact the victim was her husband.

Dorsey and her husband, Ryan Dorsey, allegedly got into an argument and she physically assaulted him.

Our sources also tell us that Mr. Dorsey recorded the entire incident along with the 911 call.

Mrs. Dorsey is currently on her way to Kanawha County Magistrate Court to be arraigned on these charges