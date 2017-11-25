UPDATE: New details in arrest of Glee actress

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- President Donald Trump is again coming to the side of GOP Alabama Senate nominee Roy Moore despite calls from other Republican leaders that Moore should leave the race over accusations of decades-old sexual assault.
A bustling shopping mall in Middletown, New York, was evacuated on Sunday after reports of a shooting, CBS New York reports. Two people were injured but it's unclear if they were shot.
According to Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's, actress Naya Dorsey (formerly Naya Rivera) has been arrested on assault charges.
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (WFLA) — A Minnesota woman with down syndrome is being called a trailblazer after a pageant this weekend. Saturday night, 22-year-old Mikayla Holmgren competed in the Miss Minnesota Pageant.
HOUSTON -- Lots of people make jokes about cops and doughnuts. Tyler Carach made it his mission. He stopped in Houston with his mother, Sheena Carach, part of a ten-day road trip for his tenth birthday, thanking cops all over with free doughnuts.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Big-box stores won’t be the only ones offering discounts to shoppers in Las Vegas this Black Friday.
ESKRIDGE, Kan. (AP) — A Cold War-era missile silo in rural northeast Kansas that housed a nuclear warhead 65 years ago and was later converted into an underground mansion is now finding a new lease on life as an Airbnb location.
Ivanka Trump and Chelsea Clinton have rushed to the defense of Malia Obama after videos appearing to show the 19-year-old former first daughter kissing a young man and smoking began circulating on the Internet.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - An unspecified glitch has caused a delay in paycheck deposits for up to 15,000 employees at West Virginia University.
LAS VEGAS, NV (WCMH) — Just weeks after surviving the worst mass shooting in American history, a Las Vegas man was killed in a hit and run accident. Roy McClellan, 52, was hitchhiking on Nov. 17 when a Chevrolet Camaro plowed into him on Route 160.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police say a 12-year-old boy was killed and 5 teens were injured in a shooting Friday night.
LA GRANDE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was drunk, naked and having sex with a woman while driving south of Tacoma missed a curve and struck a tree.
According to dispatchers with 911, the BB&T branch in the 3800 block of Kanawha City was robbed.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized more than 76 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.
Two brothers in Fayette County are in jail after being arrested for attempted murder.
A mother is facing charges after hiding a recording device in her daughter’s backpack after hearing she was being bullied.
An Ohio woman has been sentenced to nine months in prison for taping her 12-year-old son to a chair while she took one of her children swimming.
A Fayette County man has been arrested in connection with allegations of Gross Child Neglect Creating the Risk of Serious Bodily Injury or Death.
Deputies with the Boyd County Sheriff's Office have arrested four suspects during an undercover investigation regarding a drug trafficking operation.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is responding to an accident in Jackson County, Ohio.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Facebook page, human remains were found in a wooded area on Wayne National Forrest Land off of CR 5 in Aid Township.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police say a 12-year-old boy was killed and 5 teens were injured in a shooting Friday night.
